Forgotten No More | Why Staten Island, New York is The New Place to Live!
• New York Wheel- This is said to be the tallest observation wheel in the world. When complete the New York Wheel will be accompanied by a 10,000 square foot playground, a five-acre green roof for events, and an outdoor beer garden.
• Empire Outlets- This outlet mall will include a 12,000 square foot food court, 100 stores, an outdoor space of 3,000 square feet and a 190 room hotel.
• Minthorne Street- A 33,000 square foot warehouse dating back to the 1800's is currently being converted into a DaddyO's BBQ and Flagship Brewery. With more than 10,000 square feet left for lease, this street is going to be the new hot spot.
• Freshkills Park- This old landfill will be developed into a 2,200-acre park with a ball field, bike track, and playground.
• Conference House Park- Having been one of the largest Lenape Indian burial grounds this reconstruction will provide a 4,200 square foot space for weddings, concerts, and events.
These additions speak for themselves. The future of Staten Island is continually growing and real estate will continue to rise within the years to come.
