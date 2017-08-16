 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Forgotten No More | Why Staten Island, New York is The New Place to Live!

 
 
New York Wheel on Staten Island
New York Wheel on Staten Island
 
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Once known as the "forgotten borough", Staten Island is the new hot spot when looking for real estate.  Developers are flocking to the North shore of Staten Island as it is undergoing a major facelift.  With plans of building more water-front apartments and attractions, there is no stopping this borough from major changes.  Other parts of Staten Island including Freshkills Park are set to be transformed into a 2,200-acre park by 2030. Below are the top 5 renovations taking place on Staten Island, New York.

• New York Wheel- This is said to be the tallest observation wheel in the world. When complete the New York Wheel will be accompanied by a 10,000 square foot playground, a five-acre green roof for events, and an outdoor beer garden.
• Empire Outlets- This outlet mall will include a 12,000 square foot food court, 100 stores, an outdoor space of 3,000 square feet and a 190 room hotel.
• Minthorne Street- A 33,000 square foot warehouse dating back to the 1800's is currently being converted into a DaddyO's BBQ and Flagship Brewery. With more than 10,000 square feet left for lease, this street is going to be the new hot spot.
• Freshkills Park- This old landfill will be developed into a 2,200-acre park with a ball field, bike track, and playground.
• Conference House Park- Having been one of the largest Lenape Indian burial grounds this reconstruction will provide a 4,200 square foot space for weddings, concerts, and events.

These additions speak for themselves. The future of Staten Island is continually growing and real estate will continue to rise within the years to come.

If you are interested in owning a home in Staten Island, New York,  Martino Realty has over 30+ years' experience and know the local market. For more information call (718) 608-9400 or visit http://martino-realty.com/.

Image via Newyorkwheel.com

Martino Realty
