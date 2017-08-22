News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Development Finance Authority elects officers
The committee of eleven members is made up of representatives of the community, business and school district. They are one of the few LDFA's in the State that has taken an aggressive approach to marketing their assets. The commission has a web site and contracted a local firm to create and implement a yearly marketing program. They have in fact attracted six new developments using a mix of on-line and traditional campaigns as well as various partnerships with MEDC, Wayne County and Vantage Port which is now Aerotropolis over the past several years.
This group is a prime example of how community leaders step up things get done. "Government better serves the people when the people are willing to serve in government."
"Not only do we believe we have the properties, we have the service and support business needed to relocate in our beautiful township." Said R.P. Lilly, LDFA Chairman. "Companies are amazed how easy we are to work with." The LDFA parcels range from 2.7-22 acres of buildable land and the location are convenient to Detroit Metro Airport, major expressways and railways. The group is looking for high tech, manufacturing and energy business to call Huron Township home as they concentrate their current efforts on the LDFA2 Pinnacle Areopark.
For more information visit the web site www.hurontwpldfa.com , www.twitter.com/
Contact
LDFA
***@marketinsights.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017