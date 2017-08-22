 
News By Tag
* Manufacturing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Huron Township
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Local Development Finance Authority elects officers

 
 
LDFA2 Pinnacle Areopark
LDFA2 Pinnacle Areopark
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Manufacturing

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Huron Township - Michigan - US

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Local Development Finance Authority of Huron Township recently held their 2017 election of officers. Re-elected officials included: R.P. Lilly, Chairman, Patrick McNally, Vice Chair, Cathy Laurain, Treasurer, and new trustee Huron School Representative, Donovan Rowe, Secretary.  Michael Glaab, was re-appointed to the LDFA by the Huron Township Board of Directors. Terri Riopelle submitted her resignation to the board due to other obligations and will be replaced by a Huron Township appointee to be selected at a upcoming meeting. James Fendt, Matthew McCormick, Nate Cornwall, Daniel Rosenbaum, Wayne County Rep., and Todd Drysdale continue to serve in their Trustee positions.

         The committee of eleven members is made up of representatives of the community, business and school district. They are one of the few LDFA's in the State that has taken an aggressive approach to marketing their assets. The commission has a web site and contracted a local firm to create and implement a yearly marketing program. They have in fact attracted six new developments using a mix of on-line and traditional campaigns as well as various partnerships with MEDC, Wayne County and Vantage Port which is now Aerotropolis over the past several years.

This group is a prime example of how community leaders step up things get done. "Government better serves the people when the people are willing to serve in government." Said Trustee James Fendt. This committee have re-energized their district by working with businesses to give them tools they need to move their manufacturing firms and jobs to the area.

"Not only do we believe we have the properties, we have the service and support business needed to relocate in our beautiful township." Said R.P. Lilly, LDFA Chairman. "Companies are amazed how easy we are to work with." The LDFA parcels range from 2.7-22 acres of buildable land and the location are convenient to Detroit Metro Airport, major expressways and railways. The group is looking for high tech, manufacturing and energy business to call Huron Township home as they concentrate their current efforts on the LDFA2 Pinnacle Areopark.

For more information visit the web site www.hurontwpldfa.com , www.twitter.com/hurontwpldfa and video can be found at www.youtube.com/hurontwpldfa

End
Source:
Email:***@marketinsights.us Email Verified
Tags:Manufacturing
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Huron Township - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017
Market Insights PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share