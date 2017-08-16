News By Tag
Innovaccer Launches CDI Solution to Boost Revenue and Provide Documentation Integrity
Diagnostic errors are a critical challenge in today's healthcare and its transformation to value-based care today. Inaccurate coding and documentation can result in incorrect risk mapping, making it difficult to maintain data quality and calculate the risk-adjusted score. Innovaccer's CDI solution will counter these issues with its key features:
• Accurate Risk Coding & Alerts: Calculate and adjust risk scores of patients through risk scoring methods like CMS-HCC or HSS-HCC. Notify care teams about patients with sudden changes in risk scores.
• Clinical Integration backed Analytics: Integrate with EHRs for real-time feeds on patients and identify complications, co-morbidities, medications, etc.
• Automated Workflows: Automate work queues for the clinical documentation improvement staff with the list of all the patients that have been miscoded or need attention across all payers.
• Dashboarding & Tracking: Automatically track codes which have been redone and capture risk scores to provide accurate visibility on shared savings opportunities and the overall return on investment.
"We're very excited about the potential of our new solution, and how it helps healthcare organizations strive for sustainable and scalable quality improvements as well as achieve financial excellence,"
The new solution is in-line with Innovaccer's holistic value-based care solutions suite that includes data integration, population health management, quality reporting, care management, referral management, and patient engagement.
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc (http://www.innovaccer.com/
For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.
