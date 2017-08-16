News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Hitting and Offensive Approach
In order to become a powerful hitter, coaches must have an understanding of the best ways to approach the plate. Coaches allowing their players to execute the game to their skill set gives the team their best chance at winning the game. Contrary to popular belief, hitting doesn't begin when you step in the box, but rather when the pitcher warms up and attacks other hitters. We feature 5 presentations during the 3-day event, to equip coaches with the right knowledge to conquer the art of hitting: Nick Schnabel "Offensive Approach", Travis Jewitt "Hitting Must KNOWS for Best Training", "Offensive Hitting Strategies", "My 5 Favorite Hitting Drills/Games"
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
(973) 921.0400
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
End
