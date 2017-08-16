 
Industry News





2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight To Hitting and Offensive Approach

 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The 3rd annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic will be hosted at Crowne Plaza Princeton, January 11 to 13, 2018. The 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.

In order to become a powerful hitter, coaches must have an understanding of the best ways to approach the plate. Coaches allowing their players to execute the game to their skill set gives the team their best chance at winning the game. Contrary to popular belief, hitting doesn't begin when you step in the box, but rather when the pitcher warms up and attacks other hitters. We feature 5 presentations during the 3-day event, to equip coaches with the right knowledge to conquer the art of hitting: Nick Schnabel "Offensive Approach", Travis Jewitt "Hitting Must KNOWS for Best Training", "Offensive Hitting Strategies", "My 5 Favorite Hitting Drills/Games", and Kevin McMullan's "Hitting: Training the Swing and Teaching Hitting."

Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in.... For more information, call (973) 921.0400.

Click to Share