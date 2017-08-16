News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Scitech shortlisted for Employer Award
These Awards are dedicated to recognising and rewarding the industry's best companies to work for and the best firms to do business with.
For a company to truly be the best to work for it must have a culture that is believed and exemplified by its staff. Scitech's aspiration is the delivery of Perfect Outcomes, underpinned by key values that are demonstrated by employees and management alike: Collaborative, Openness, Accountable and Driven. It is this determination to deliver Perfect Outcomes in every aspect of our work, the way we conduct business and work together, that drives us forwards as one team.
Well done Team Scitech.
About Scitech
Scitech is an employee-owned multi-disciplinary design, construction and consultancy company with circa 130 employees, and annual revenues of around £20m.
We operate predominantly in the technology and biotechnology sectors. Our activities encompass all stages of project delivery and many project execution models, including traditional design consultancy services, design and build contracting, contracting, construction management, commissioning and qualification, pharmaceutical validation and quality consultancy all specifically designed and delivered to suit the needs of the Life Science sectors.
Scitech is a Chartered Building Company, registered with the Chartered Institution of Building (CIOB) and is ISO 9001 accredited for consultancy, design, engineering and construction. Scitech is Altius registered and CHAS accredited as designer, contractor and principal designer. Visit www.scitech.com for more information.
Contact
Rachel Slater, Business Development Manager
***@scitech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse