Peerless-AV® Introduces New All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign®
Offering a slim, fully integrated design, this sleek, new kiosk is a complete digital signage solution for any indoor application setting
Powered by a BrightSign Built-In Digital Signage Module, the All-in-One Kiosk delivers flawless Full HD 1080p60 single video decoding, HTML support, networked content playback, as well as an abundant set of features, including interactivity via the GPIO port, remote snapshot, live text, media feeds, and multi-zone.
With an integrated 55" commercial LCD display offering six points of IR touch, the All-in-One Kiosk fully engages users, making it ideal for a variety of uses, such as wayfinding, entertainment, and digital merchandising.
"Our new All-in-One Kiosk is an easy to use, cost effective digital signage solution that can be installed right out of the box," said Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. "The integrated kiosk's sleek, stylish design offers the ruggedness needed for public use, as well as a simple installation process requiring little to no maintenance. It's the fully integrated solution that our customers have been asking for."
Top features of the All-in-One Kiosk include:
· Sleek, ultra slim design offering rugged protection for any indoor application environment
· Quick and easy set-up via micro SD card
· Six points of IR touch to fully engage users
· Robust HTML5 engine supporting flawless playback of content and modular assets layered with video
· Full HD video and audio streaming
· Ability to easily update messaging and interact with the kiosk via Ethernet, WiFi or the BrightSign App
· The use of live data and media feeds to display popular news, finance, weather or social media feeds
"With our media player's power, and Peerless-AV's integrated design, the All-in-One Kiosk is the perfect fit for any indoor space," said Ann Holland, Vice President, Marketing, BrightSign. "It has been a pleasure to partner with Peerless-AV. We're proud to have been chosen to power this new solution."
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
