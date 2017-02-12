 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Chance The Rapper Takes To Twitter With His Desire to Attend Clark Atlanta University

Grammy winner sends viral tweet about his educational dreams
 
 
ATLANTA - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Grammy-Award winning rapper, social activist and philanthropist, Chance the Rapper (http://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/chicagoinc/ct-chance-the-rapper-grammy-awards-20170212-story.html), took to Twitter Sunday evening as he expressed his desire to attend Clark Atlanta University (CAU). His tweet instantly went viral:

"I was tryna go to Clark ATL. I'm still tryna go. Like not honorary, the full blown ya dig. Can someone help me sign up," tweeted the 24-year-old rapper.

Immediately CAU alumni and staff encouraged Chance to pursue his dreams. Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, is a Chicago native.  He grew up on Chicago's South Side and recently made headlines for donating one million dollars (http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-chance-the-rapper-announcement-0401-20170401-story.html) to the Chicago Public School system. Sources close to the Bennett family reveal that Chance always wanted to attend CAU and that "his tweet didn't come out of the blue".

Second to Atlanta, Chicago sends the largest pool of applicants to CAU of other U.S. cities. "Amazing talent comes from the Windy City," says Getchel L. Caldwell, II, Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement and University Relations. "Chicago students travel to Atlanta for the very education and cultural experience that our city has to offer and we welcome Chance with open arms."

Next monthClark Atlanta University (http://www.cau.edu/) will visit Chicago for the 20th Annual Football Classic (https://www.chicagofootballclassic.biz/). CAU Panthers are suiting up to play in a highly anticipated game against Grambling State University (GSU) on Saturday, September 30.

The highly anticipated, rivalry between the two teams is billed as a 'must see' attraction on Chicago's historic Soldier Field.  Each year two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are invited to participate. "Being invited back to Chicago for the Football Classic is an honor," says CAU President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson. "We would love to engage Chance the Rapper during this historic event in the city he calls home".

CAU Student Government Association is also extending a "Panther Welcome" to Chance the Rapper to attend or perform during 2017 Homecoming activities October 16-20.

To learn more about CAU enrollment, Homecoming 2017 or the Chicago Football Classic visit www.cau.edu.

