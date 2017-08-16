News By Tag
Get Your Desired Impact with Transparent for your Christmas Displays
Christmas is just around the corner, and Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS) are asking did your displays do you proud last year?
With higher colour depth for stronger, more vibrant colours for that desired dramatic impact, to help you amaze passers-by and customers this year!
It's amazing how these effective displays work! The transparency of the display is controlled completely by the colour of the content.
White is transparent (translucent)
The improved panels can give you an excellent 3D effect with moving graphics!
CDS' panel kit solutions for integration are very popular for the creation of designer's own models and ideas and the possibilities are endless.
Some customers have developed amazing solutions and applications and there is no reason why others can't follow in their innovative footsteps.
With a transparent kit solution, you will have the LCD transparent screen, the HDMI media board as well as power cables so will only need housing and lighting to create your own unique display.
Or why not inspire potential customers with CDS' unique and innovative premium and lite transparent LCD finished design showcases?
They are the ultimate display for mixing rich digital content with physical products to create an immersive customer experience.
CDS currently have two ranges of showcases covering a varied range of sizes but if these don't fit the objective they also can create custom designs.
They also have the power to create showcases at any size providing they have an existing transparent LCD panel and the panels can be portrait / landscape plus produced in custom colours with customer brand / logo etc.
Looking to transform your shop windows into an amazing advertising platform whilst still being able to see through into the store?
CDS' transparent LED TGLASS is the latest innovation in transparent technology.
Maximise the impact of your campaign without blocking out large areas!
The modular structure allows for flexibility and to be able to build into any size required.
You don't have to "Go Transparent"…
You can still go large and get your message across though with incredible and virtually seamless LCD videowall displays.
Add OOMPH this year and leave the lasting impression for Christmas which will last all year round.
Visit CDS' Digital Signage Webpage to check out the full range of displays http://crystal-
For more information on these products including pricing and a data sheet please contact CDS via email or call their main office on +44 (0)1634 327 420.
Contact
Crystal Display Systems LTD, Meghan Mudge
01634327420
mudge@crystal-
