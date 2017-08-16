Cell Line Development Services Market to Witness ~10% Annualized Growth, predicts Roots Analysis

Contact

End

--has announced the addition of "" report to its list of offerings. The report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of cell line development and manufacturing services providers.Akanksha Bhagtani, the principal analyst, said, "The growing pipeline of biologics has resulted in an increase in the demand for different types of cell lines. The loss of patent exclusivity of several biologics, and need for cell lines in other areas, such as drug screening, gene functional studies, cell-based assay development, diagnostics and tissue engineering, have further increased the demand for different types of cell lines."One of the study's primary objectives was to project the market's growth and evaluate future prospects of upcoming cell line development technologies. Amongst other things, the study highlights:§ The current competitive landscape with respect to key players, type of cell lines (recombinant, hybridoma and primary cell lines), affiliated production technologies, purpose of production and other associated services.§ A detailed analysis of the database depicting the most active geographies in terms of the presence of cell line development facilities and distribution of companies on the basis of their location, year of establishment and cell line development capabilities.§ Elaborate profiles, including comprehensive future outlooks, of key industry players that have proprietary technologies and offer other services, such as cell line characterization, cell banking and cGMP production of biologics.§ Detailed profiles of non-industry players (cell line repositories)that play an active role in the development of cell lines.§ An analysis of the future growth opportunity taking into consideration the price of cell lines (characterized / uncharacterized), source of cell lines, and average annual cell line development projects undertaken by companies.The report highlights the contributions of over 180 players in the field, including:§ Abzena§ Batavia Biosciences§ Celonic§ CMC Biologics§ Cobra Biologics§ Hyprocell§ LFB Biomanufacturing§ Lonza§ ProBioGen§ Selexis§ trenzymeThe insights presented in the study were influenced by opinions of several experts. It features transcripts of interviews held with following KOLs§ Fan Chen (VP Bioprocessing, LakePharma)§ Michael Pointek (MD, Artes Biotechnology)§ Nienke Smits (BD, Modiquest)§ Oscar Hoogteijling (BD Manager, Bioceros)For additional details, please visitor email sales@rootsanalysis.comContact-Gaurav Chaudhary+1-604-595-4954gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com