Dave Bartram joins Aon's Scientific Advisory Board on Assessment
Dr. Bartram joins four other prominent figures in academia and business providing external advice and objective insights to guide the research, consulting services and product portfolios at Aon and at cut-e, the assessment specialist acquired by Aon in May 2017.
The Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) reviews the talent assessment methodologies and analytic services of Aon and cut-e, examining aspects such as measurement and evaluation, validity and adherence to scientific, ethical and legal requirements.
Dave Bartram is a leading occupational psychologist, chartered psychologist and chartered scientist. He is a Fellow and Past President of the International Test Commission; a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP); a Fellow of the International Association of Applied Psychology and a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences. He is also a Fellow of the British Psychological Society (BPS) and past chair of its steering committee on test standards. He received the BPS Distinguished Contribution to Professional Psychology award in 2004 and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the BPS Division of Occupational Psychology in 2015. In 2017, he was the first recipient of the EFPA Robert Roe Award for Outstanding Contribution of Psychology to Society. Before joining SHL Group (which was acquired by CEB in 2012), he was Professor of Psychology at the University of Hull, where he worked for 26 years. He is a consultant to international organisations and has been advisor to the UK government on assessment procedures and personnel selection systems.
Anthony S. Boyce, a partner at Aon who chairs the Scientific Advisory Board, said: "The Scientific Advisory Board provides an independent perspective that ensures our approach to talent assessment reflects the absolute latest in scientific understanding and innovations as well as ensuring our adherence to the highest professional standards and practices. We're delighted to welcome Dave to the Board. He's a renowned figure in the assessment world who brings over 45 years of experience, integrity and innovation to supplement the amazing advisors we already have in place. Dave and the other members of our Board will ensure that we faithfully uphold and represent the principles of the industrial-organisational psychology community as we test 30 million people every year on behalf of our clients."
The four other distinguished members of the Aon Scientific Advisory Board are: Dr. Ann Marie Ryan, Professor at Michigan State University and SIOP President 2002-03; Dr. Sheldon Zedeck, Professor Emeritus at the University of California at Berkley and SIOP President 1986-87; Dr. Fred Oswald, Professor at Rice University and SIOP President 2016-17 and Dr. Charles Handler, President and Founder of talent assessment consultancy Rocket-Hire.
Commenting on his appointment, Dave Bartram said: "It's an honour to join the Aon Scientific Advisory Board. Aon and cut-e are leading providers in the talent assessment and consulting community and both businesses have great potential. Their research programmes and products have tremendous impact on organisations and job candidates all around the world. I'm very much looking forward to working with them to ensure they continue to lead their markets, serve their customers, maintain their standards and develop innovative, next-generation tools that will meet the organisational talent assessment and development needs of the future."
The Aon Scientific Advisory Board meets annually and the members are appointed on a three-year term. The next meeting will be in Washington DC, on October 23-24 2017.
Background notes: Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Its 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.
cut-e (pronounced 'cute') is an international assessment specialist founded in 2002 which provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development. It became part of Aon plc in May 2017.
