VMworld 2017- MSys in Attendance
MSys Technologies will be attending VMworld 2017 which is hosted at Mandalay Bay Hotel at Las Vegas from the 27th to the 31st of August.
Attendees have a host of events to choose from- Breakout Sessions, Partner Exchange Boot Camps, Showcase Keynotes, Group Discussions, Brown Bag Sessions, Software Products Talks, Sessions catering to the level of technology understanding, and many more. MSys will be represented by CEO Sanjay Sehgal, Anand Jain (VP Solutions Engineering)
About MSys Technologies
MSys Technologies delivers solutions in Datacenter domains such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Networking, UX/UI engineering, and FinTech. MSys' gamut of service offerings spans across Product Engineering, DevOps, Maintenance and Support, Predictive Analytics and Test Automation. MSys is based out of Chennai, India, and Alpharetta in Georgia, USA. The company also maintains offices in Vietnam, and in the Indian IT cities of Bangalore and Pune.
www.msystechnologies.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017