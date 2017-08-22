VMworld 2017- MSys in Attendance

MSys Technologies will be attending VMworld 2017 which is hosted at Mandalay Bay Hotel at Las Vegas from the 27th to the 31st of August.

-- VMworld is VMware's premier thought leadership and education destination for cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology professionals. Professionals attending VMworld get to interact with top thought leaders, subject matter experts and IT professionals. The event dabbles into key technology innovations in the world that include virtualization, storage, cloud infrastructure and business mobility technology.Attendees have a host of events to choose from- Breakout Sessions, Partner Exchange Boot Camps, Showcase Keynotes, Group Discussions, Brown Bag Sessions, Software Products Talks, Sessions catering to the level of technology understanding, and many more. MSys will be represented by CEO Sanjay Sehgal, Anand Jain (VP Solutions Engineering)and Sunny Raskar (VP Business Development). Attendees are invited to meet the MSys team by registering on the MSys Technologies website.MSys Technologies delivers solutions in Datacenter domains such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Networking, UX/UI engineering, and FinTech. MSys' gamut of service offerings spans across Product Engineering, DevOps, Maintenance and Support, Predictive Analytics and Test Automation. MSys is based out of Chennai, India, and Alpharetta in Georgia, USA. The company also maintains offices in Vietnam, and in the Indian IT cities of Bangalore and Pune.