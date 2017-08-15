News By Tag
Galactic Pizza Offers Catering In Downtown Minneapolis And The Twin Cities
Don't You Want a Super Hero to Deliver Your Next Catering Order? A Catering Option Your Company Can Feel Good About
Galactic Pizza is well known around Uptown Minneapolis as a pizza & pasta joint with a big heart and tasty pizza, with responsibly sourced ingredients. A little less well known is that Galactic's super hero drivers deliver to downtown Minneapolis as well!
But what many Minneapolitans and people of the Twin Cities often don't know is that Galactic Pizza offers catering to downtown Minneapolis and the greater Twin Cities!
Take a look at the catering menu here http://galacticpizza.com/
GALACTIC PIZZA IS A DOWNTOWN CATERING OPTION YOUR COMPANY CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT
Many people in the fair city of Minneapolis are very committed to lessening harmful impacts on the environment, and making their community and our world a more positive place. More and more now, we're seeing corporations and larger companies take a stance for environmental stewardship and/or community outreach.
Ordering Galactic Pizza for you company's catering needs is a great way to take it to the next level and 'practice what your preach'. Their mission is to make the world a better place by being a values led company.
Here are a few of the many reasons you can feel good about hiring Galactic Pizza for your corporate event or meeting:
Their charitable events help local schools and other nonprofits.
Drivers deliver your order in electric vehicles.
The restaurant is powered completely by renewable wind energy.
They have an in depth waste reduction program utilizing composting for food waste and recycling whenever possible.
5% of Galactic's pre-tax profits are donated to charity.
MORE, INTERESTING REASONS TO GIVE GALACTIC PIZZA A TRY FOR YOUR NEXT CATERING ORDER
Galactic Pizza was named "Best Pizza" multiple times by City Pages. (http://www.citypages.com/
Their delivery drivers are upstanding super heroes who have even fought crime (http://galacticpizza.com/
Galactic Pizza has a world-class Trivia Night. Trivia Nights are awesome, and all people like supporting restaurants that have fantastic Trivia Nights.
Galactic Pizza has been named on multiple recent Top 10 lists for our pizza, but also for the vegan options they offer.
GIVE them A CALL TO SET UP YOUR NEXT CATERING ORDER!
612-824-9100
GALACTIC PIZZA (http://www.citypages.com/
2917 Lyndale Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
www.galacticpizza.com
Media Contact
PR by Jesse Diamond, Founder, Optimize Digital
914-631-3613
***@optimizedigitalonline.com
