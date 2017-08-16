News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Self Leadership Training Program Wins International Business Award for Best New Service of the Year
Blanchard's Newly Revised Self Leadership Program Receives Bronze Stevie® Award
The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.
A record of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories including Company of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year. Blanchard's Self Leadership program won in the Best New Product or Service of the Year—Business-
The Self Leadership (https://www.kenblanchard.com/
"When people don't know how to get what they need to be successful, executing on strategy often fails. Self Leadership teaches individuals the mindset and skillset to proactively achieve their goals and accelerate their own development,"
"Blanchard's newly revised Self Leadership Program offers leadership training, promotes a self-starter work culture, and provides the tools necessary to enable team members," said one of the IBA judges. "This training promotes proactive conversation capability and so much more, making it a strong candidate for the 2017 Best New Product or Service of the Year—Business-
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.
"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries,"
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/
About The Ken Blanchard Companies
The Ken Blanchard Companies is the global leader in management training. For more than 35 years, Blanchard® has been creating the best managers in the world, training over 150,000 people each year. From the award-winning First-time Manager program—based on the best-selling business book, The New One Minute Manager®—to SLII®, the most widely taught leadership model in the world, Blanchard is the provider of choice of Fortune 500 companies as well as small to medium businesses, governments, and educational and nonprofit organizations.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Contact
Vanessa Lacey, Marketing Communications
1.760.233.3645
***@kenblanchard.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse