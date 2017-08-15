 
News By Tag
* Four-day School Week
* Public Input
* Apache Junction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Apache Junction
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Apache Junction School Superintendent Seeks Committee Members

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Four-day School Week
Public Input
Apache Junction

Industry:
Education

Location:
Apache Junction - Arizona - US

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- - Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent for the Apache Junction Unified School District, is looking for volunteers to serve on the Calendar Advisory Committee. The purpose of this committee is to review and analyze AJUSD's School Calendar to determine the impact of a four-day and five-day school week and its impact on student learning.

The findings, research and recommendations of this committee will be submitted to the School Governing Board on Dec. 12, 2017. Online applications are available at www.ajusd.org. Additional information about the scope of the committee, and mandatory meeting times and dates are also listed on the website. The application deadline is Sept. 7.

Membership Characteristics and Expectations

Participation is strictly voluntary and members/stakeholders are asked to engage in the full process with an open mind. Committee members will be asked to review quantitative and qualitative data to shape their recommendation, assist in clarifying misconceptions and key data points to constituents, stand by the committee's recommendation to the Governing Board, and be present at all meetings.

About AJUSD

The Apache Junction Unified School District serves over 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the City of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley, and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education and features a '1-to-1' technology opportunity for Grades 7-12. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally, and physically. The focus of AJUSD is 'College and Career Readiness for All.' For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org, or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.

Contact
Sally Marks
***@goaj.org
End
Source:Apache Junction Unified School District
Email:***@goaj.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marks PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share