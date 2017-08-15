 
Industry News





Beacon Pubishing Group Releases "Greener Pastures" Written By Michael Wehunt In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Greener Pastures" written by author Michael Wehunt and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Greener Pastures" Written By Author Michael Wehunt
NEW YORK - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Greener Pastures" written by author Michael Wehunt and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format.

In his striking debut collection, "Greener Pastures", Michael Wehunt shows why he is a powerful new voice in horror and literary weird fiction.

From the round-robin, found-footage nightmare of "October Film Haunt: Under the House," (selected for the year's best dark fantasy & horror) to the jazz-soaked "The Devil Under the Maison Blue," (selected for both the year's best dark fantasy & horror and year's best weird fiction), these beautifully crafted, emotionally resonant stories speak of the unknown encroaching upon the familiar, the inscrutable power of grief and desire, and the thinness between all our layers. Where nature rubs against small towns, in mountains and woods and bedrooms, here is strangeness seen through a poet's eye.

They say there are always greener pastures. These stories consider the cost of that promise.

Download your copy of "Greener Pastures" written by author Michael Wehunt and narrated by Marlin May on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Greener-Pastures-Audio...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
