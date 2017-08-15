News By Tag
Rocky Mountain ADA Center's Staff to Attend:Americans with Disabilities Act 2017 Update Conference
ADA National Network invites all interested parties to attend the Americans with Disabilities Act 2017 Update Conference
The conference will bring several thought leaders from across the United States to participate in the event to discuss:
• ADA-related information from attorneys within The U.S. Department of Justice
• Updates on recent regulations and settlements under the ADA
• Tools for effective Communication in Health Care
• Information on Title II Requirements for State and Local Governments
• Information on accessibility of buildings, recreation and housing
• ADA and California employment law updates
• ADA Topics making local, regional and national news such as: difference between service animals and emotional support animals (http://www.krdo.com/
• Website accessibility
• Much More!
"We are thrilled once again to have an opportunity to share time with our friends at The Pacific ADA Center and the entire ADA National Network; an amazing group of people that do so much important work within each state in our country," said Kent Kelley, interim director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center. "These conferences will provide information and tools to increase each attendee's thought leadership and I personally encourage everyone in the Pacific region including California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, the Pacific Basin and across the nation to join us at this year's conferences."
Requests for accommodation must be received by September 1, 2017 for Los Angeles, and September 7, 2017 for San Francisco. Each conference has over 12 hours of credits available for AIA Architects, ADA Coordinators and CASps.
About The Rocky Mountain ADA Center: The Rocky Mountain ADA Center, operated by Meeting the Challenge, Inc. (http://www.mtc-
About The ADA National Network: The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public. The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. The ADA gives civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities similar to those provided to individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, and religion. It guarantees equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications. The ADA is divided into five titles (or sections) that relate to different areas of public life. Through its ten regional centers, the ADA National Network provides information, guidance and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Their services are tailored to meet the needs of business, government, and individuals at local, regional and national levels.
Los Angeles – Click here to Register (http://www.adapacific.org/
Monday and Tuesday, September 18 – 19, 2017
Los Angeles Renaissance Airport Hotel
San Francisco – Click here Register (http://www.adapacific.org/
Thursday and Friday, September 21 – 22, 2017
InterContinental Hotel, San Francisco
