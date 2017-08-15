 
Industry News





Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a Senior care franchise in Greater Chicago

 
CHICAGO - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a senior services franchise in the Greater Chicago Area. The Business was established in 2012 and provides seniors with relocation services, downsizing and decluttering services and an online estate sale service.

The franchisor provides the Business with a solid brand and marketing expertise. The Business has performed steadily over the years and is poised to expand and improve in the hands of a new owner. The demand for these services has been growing steadily and the forecasts show continued significant growth.

Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business. Sun Acquisitions' John Vitale and Luis Ramirez are the primary advisors for the Business and will lead marketing efforts.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest. For more information please contact us at marketing@sunacquisitions.com or 773-243-1603.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Tags:Mergers And Acquisitions, Business Broker, Business For Sale
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
