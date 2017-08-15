News By Tag
Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a Senior care franchise in Greater Chicago
The franchisor provides the Business with a solid brand and marketing expertise. The Business has performed steadily over the years and is poised to expand and improve in the hands of a new owner. The demand for these services has been growing steadily and the forecasts show continued significant growth.
Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business. Sun Acquisitions' John Vitale and Luis Ramirez are the primary advisors for the Business and will lead marketing efforts.
About Sun Acquisitions
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest. For more information please contact us at marketing@sunacquisitions.com or 773-243-1603.
www.sunacquisitions.com
Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
