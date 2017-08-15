News By Tag
Omnitrans Introduces Pay by Phone Option
Get a 50% discount on multi-day pass mobile purchases for a limited time
To go cashless, riders first download the free Token Transit app, and then set up an account tied to a credit or debit card. Purchasing and activating a pass takes seconds. Upon boarding, riders just show the driver their phone displaying an active pass, and take a seat.
"We are excited to offer this convenient fare payment option to enhance the customer experience,"
Over 20% of non-riders surveyed in spring 2017 indicated that the ability to pay by phone was an amenity that would entice them to use Omnitrans. The transit agency already offers real time arrival information and online trip planning via smartphone through the free Omnitrans mobile app and the agency's mobile-friendly website, http://www.omnitrans.org
The Token Transit app is available at Google Play or the App Store. Also, texting "TOKEN" to 41411 will generate a download link. All fare categories are available for mobile purchase including single-ride, one-day, 7-day and 31-day passes for full fare and reduced fare customers.
"To encourage customers to give it a try, we are offering half off their first 7-day or 31-day pass purchase through December 31, 2017," said Wendy Williams, Director of Marketing and Planning. Regular bus fares are $1.75 for a single ride, $5 for a 1-day pass, $18 for a 7-day pass and $55 for a 31-day pass. Discounted fares are offered for seniors age 62 and up, people with disabilities, military veterans and youth age 18 and under.
Aside from the convenience for customers, on board mobile fare transactions are four to five times quicker than inserting bills and coins into the fare box. This helps keep buses running on time. About one-third of Omnitrans boardings involve a cash transaction currently. As customers switch from traditional paper passes to mobile fares, the agency will be able to save on printing and outlet distribution costs.
About Token Transit
Token Transit is a mobile app to pay for public transportation. Using the Token Transit app, riders can purchase transit passes on their smartphones and board the bus by showing the driver a pass on their phone. Transit agencies are choosing Token Transit as a rapidly deployable alternative to smartcards in order to boost ridership, decrease costs, and improve service. Founded in San Francisco with the mission to increase access to public transportation across the United States, the company is helping transit agencies of all sizes provide an easy and convenient rider experience. For more information, visit: http://www.tokentransit.com or download 'Token Transit' on your iPhone or Android.
Media Contact
Wendy Williams
909-379-7151
***@omnitrans.org
