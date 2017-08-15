 
Industry News





Success Suits You Initiative Launched by Keith Carlos and Dream Katchers Enterprise

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Keith Carlos recently announced Success Suits You campaign in partnership with Dream Katchers Enterprise. Success Suits You is an initiative to support college students by providing them with business suits and ties. How many times have a college student had an interview for an internship or had to conduct a class presentation? Keith believes that supporting these college students will allow them the opportunity to dress for success when they have a job interview, internship, or a presentation for their class.

Success Suits You initiative will run from Monday, August 21 to Monday, September 11, 2017. Following the initiative, Keith will provide the suits and ties to students at various colleges and universities. Thank you to our current donors: Miguel Wilson Collection and Go Tie.

"I fully support back to school, dress for success and thankful that I am able to utilize my platform to assist." -Keith Carlos

About Keith Carlos

Keith attended Purdue University and excelled in academia and extracurricular activities. Being a leader on campus, Keith was on the university football team and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. After an impressive year at Purdue, he signed to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Keith played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

Following his NFL career, Keith found his new career on International Supermodel Tyra Banks hit show, "America's Next Top Model", Cycle 21. The show provided Keith with national and international exposure and increased his fan base. Following his win on the show, Keith landed a plethora amount of deals with modeling agencies and partnerships. In addition to his acting career, Keith is breaking out into the television and film industry. Keith is also a mentor and philanthropist and is using his platform to raise awareness for causes supporting women's equality, breast cancer prevention, and underprivileged youth. For more information about Keith, visit his website at www.Keith-Carlos.com.

Media Contact
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
President, DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
Source:
Email:***@droweenterprise.com Email Verified
Email Verified
