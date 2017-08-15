News By Tag
Registration opens for second annual Par-Tee for Tots at West Bay Club
Brown & Brown tournament benefits Child Care of Southwest Florida
Golfers of all skill levels will enjoy 18 holes at West Bay Golf Club's Pete and P.B. Dye-designed championship course, featuring stunning views and a pristine nature preserve setting. Special awards and bragging rights will be presented for: Closest to the Pin (men and women), Longest Drive (men and women) Hole-In-One, Low-Net Team and Low-Gross Team. A lucky winner will also take home the pot in a 50/50 raffle.
In 2016, Brown & Brown of Southwest Florida presented the inaugural Par-Tee for Tots, the first-ever golf tournament to benefit Child Care of Southwest Florida, raising $27,000. Again this year, 100 percent of the proceeds will provide educational scholarships for low-income working families to access high-quality early childhood education and related services to promote health and school readiness.
Brown & Brown originally partnered with Child Care of Southwest Florida following an experience that left a lasting impression on Employee Benefits Advisor Bill Emo. He had begun volunteering with his youngest daughter at the Joseph H. Messina Children's Center, a Child Care of Southwest Florida center on Fowler Street in Fort Myers. He recalled, "These children and families are fortunate to have such a joyful, stimulating place to grow and explore. Child Care of Southwest Florida is a model for creating an optimal environment for helping kids thrive." Emo is now on the organization's board of directors.
Carol Conway, CEO of Child Care of Southwest Florida, said, "Brown & Brown is a community-minded company that is fantastic to partner with. Under their direction, the tournament has tapped into a wellspring of support for our mission."
Along with Brown & Brown, major sponsors include Lee Health as Double Eagle Sponsor, plus ABS Distributors, AVAirPros, Cigna, Enrollment Alliance, Henderson Franklin Attorneys at Law, McDuff Underwriters Inc., Myers Brettholtz & Company PA, Peachtree Special Risk Brokers LLC, Tricircle Pavers and United Healthcare.
Various levels of sponsorships featuring attractive promotional opportunities are still available, from the $150 Tee Sponsor to the $7,500 Title Sponsor.
Registration, breakfast and driving range practice begin at 7:30 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and awards presentation starts at 1 p.m. All-inclusive golfer registration is $130 for an individual, $520 for a foursome.
Child Care of Southwest Florida, Inc.
The mission of Child Care of Southwest Florida, Inc. is to enhance the lives of children and their families through quality early childhood education and related services to promote health and school readiness.
The organization runs six early learning centers that have been accredited by the National Accrediting Council. It helps child care centers qualify for, administer and maintain USDA Child Care Food Programs to provide for the nutritional requirements of early childhood. To ensure the best possible care of children, it also provides DCF Introductory Child Care Training classes and competency exams to promote the continuing education of teachers and other educational professionals.
Sponsorship, volunteer and donation opportunities are available to the public. Visit www.ccswfl.org for more information.
About Brown & Brown of Southwest Florida
Brown & Brown of Southwest Florida is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., which, through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance and reinsurance products and services as well as risk management, third-party administration, and managed health care programs. Providing service to business, public entity, individual, trade, and professional association clients nationwide, Brown & Brown, Inc. is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the United States' sixth largest independent insurance intermediary. For more information, visit us online at www.bbswfla.com.
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
