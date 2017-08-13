Country(s)
Experience the Yoga of Knowledge
Center for Inner Resources Development - North America invites you to Experience the Yoga of Knowledge by attending Spiritually Enlightening events in Southern California and Washington Metro Area.
Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, a preeminent Indian Saint, is distinguished for his lucid and profound dissemination of Vedantic wisdom. As a Self-Realized Master of Parama Vidya (Ultimate Knowledge), Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha has transformed the lives of innumerable seekers on the spiritual path.
During the first phase of 2017 Jnaana Yajna, under the inspiration and guidance of Poojya Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, Center for Inner Resources Development (CIRD), North America, California will be organizing 2017 Global Bhagavad Gita Convention on September 9 - 10, 2017 in the Crystal Cove Auditorium, University of California, Irvine, CA. All are welcome to this unique event that will feature a diverse spectrum of distinguished speakers. Visit http://www.globalgita.org for detailed program schedule and registration options.
Those in Irive, California will have opportunity to attend several more events. Details and registration options are available at http://bit.do/
Swami Nirviseshananda Tirtha will conduct " Self Transformation based on 3 Guna Concept in Bhagavad Gita " Spiritual discourse series in Northern Virginia from September 1 - 3, 2017. This program will be held at Sant Nirankari Mission, Loudoun County, Chantilly, Virginia. From Sep 17 - 19, 2017 Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha will deliver Spiritual Discourse titled " The Secret of Experiencing The Self " at Great Falls Grange, Fairfax County in Virginia. Ma Gurupriya will take sessions on " How to become a true devotee " in McLean, Virginia. For registering events in Washington Metro Area please visit http://bit.do/
Programs will give an opportunity for participants to understand the spiritual truth at a deeper personal level. Attendees will find how spiritual wisdom enriches and empowers their inner personality in every walk of life, enabling each to assimilate all impacts from the world and thereby get elevated and expanded every time. This will be an excellent opportunity for householders, executives, young professionals, managers, students and entrepreneurs to learn about applying spiritual practices to empower and enrich one's personal and professional lives. All programs are free and everyone is heartily invited to attend.
Contact
Pankaj Bhatia and Bharat Govindani
.
(703) 615-1564
***@cirdna.org
