Skin Care Services now offered at Metrolina Dermatology

Local dermatologist is now adding skin care services to her dermatology practice.
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists is now offering many different skin care services. South Charlotte dermatologist, Sasha Haberle, MD- has hired a Licensed Medical Aesthetician, so they can offer more appointment times. Services include: Skin Care Services- including Medical Facials, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, and Hydrodermabrasion with Hydro Skin Rejuvenation.  Metrolina Dermatology also offers Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella, Chemical Peels.

Aesthetician, Michelle Martin Thomas says, "I'm excited to be here at Metrolina Dermatology, and offer to patients many different skin care services."  Ms. Thomas is a Licensed Medical Aesthetician with over 20 years skin care experience. She is trained on microdermabrasion, chemical peels, micro-needling, and multiple aesthetic lasers.

"We are happy to be a growing dermatology practice in South Charlotte. Contact us if you don't want to wait months to see your dermatologist. Also take advantage of our offerings in skin care cosmetic services," says Charlotte dermatologist Sasha Haberle, MD.

Dr. Haberle, double fellowship trained Mohs Surgeon specializes in Mohs surgery and skin cancer. The practice also offers medical dermatology services along with the mohs and cosmetic services.

Metrolina Dermatology is located in South Charlotte. Conveniently located next door to CMC-Pineville in the medical office buildings. The address is 10501 Park Rd, Suite 100. To learn more about the skin care services offered, go to www.MetrolinaDermatology.com

