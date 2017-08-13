 
CDN Solutions Group Brings Latest Tech Solutions at Gitex Technology Week 2017

Award winning web and mobile app development company CDN Solutions Group to attend latest technology solutions at Gitex Technology Week 2017 at SR-F4.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Top software development company CDN Solutions Group confirms its attendance at Gitex Technology Week 2017. #Gitex2017 is one of the world's largest technology hub, featuring over 4473 exhibitors, 147,133 attendees from 97 countries, 92,903 square metres of venue. Gitex Technology Week is a great place for techies to visit and discuss the pain points of industries related to technology with leading service providers and decision makers.

At the event, CDN Solutions Group is available at stand SR-F4 in Sheikh Rashid Hall to discuss on advance technology solutions. CDN Solutions is exhibiting in Gitex since 2009 and this will be its 9th consecutive year of exhibition. Surajit Mitra, CEO and Chetan Naik, CTO, CDN Solutions Group, will be in attendance.

"We invite interested visitors to watch a demonstration of our latest technology at booth SR-F4 in Sheikh Rashid Hall. We are exhibiting in Gitex Tech Week since year 2009 and we expect that this year as well Gitex will provide us with some good connections. We are excited to display our latest work in connected devices that will definitely attract the visitors", says Surajit Mitra.

This year, at Gitex Dubai 2017, CDN Solutions Group focus on industries such as Healthcare, Retail, Education, Transportation, Smart Cities, Banking and Finance, Hospitality, Real Estate, and more to meet the requirements of the tech world with the help of smart technology solutions. Start-ups are also added in their list.

Know more here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/events/gitex-technology-week-2017

Among the available solutions CDN Solutions Group will provide in-depth insight on:

IoT Solutions: Helping businesses to meet market requirements with the help of Internet of Things technology solutions such as NB-IoT, BLE, Sensors, Hardware Integration, etc.

Wearable Technology Solutions: Overcome the challenges associated in healthcare, children tracking, pet tracking and security.

AR/VR Solutions: Retail to drive AR, AR smartphone apps, Advance AR sensors to built in mobile app, Autonomous driving with VR, Best shopping experience with VR and what not. AR and VR are the most trending technologies to discuss for in Gitex Technology Week 2017 and CDN will focus on this as well.

Cloud Based Solutions: DevOPS, Amazon web services (AWS), Google app engine services, Sales force and other cloud technology solutions that deliver business edge, self service provisioning, flexibility, location-free, backup, and more.

Business Intelligence Solutions: A perfect business intelligence solution is a mixture of Digitalization, Agility, Analytics, Security, Mobile, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence.

"We want to set standards with the growing chart of technology and help businesses to raise their bar of growth. See you in Gitex", says Chetan Naik.

About CDN Solutions Group

CDN Solutions Group is an award winning ISO 9001:2008 Certified web and mobile app development company established in 2000. CDN always bring new ideas, inspiration and passion to help clients succeed in a changing business environment. The organization has a unique understanding of the emerging world of business and technology. A unique approach to develop a solution, deep domain knowledge and 17 years of vast experience in business technology solutions differentiate CDN's service ability.

CDN Solutions Group to focus on advanced technology solutions at Gitex Technology Week 2017. Explore the Future of Business with CDN in Gitex Dubai 2017 at stand SR-F4 in Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre during 8th – 12th Oct, 2017.

Fix a meeting with CDN Solutions Group to Meet at Gitex Technology Week 2017 here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/events/gitex-technology-week-2017

Press Contact

Ankita Purohit
CDN Software Solutions
contact@cdnsol.com
+91 – 731 – 4035927
https://www.cdnsol.com

