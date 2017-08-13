News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SEO Content India Adds Resources to Strengthen Digital Marketing Services
SEO Content India is in the lookout for digital marketing experts in order to boost its current digital marketing service team requirements.
Co-Founder and editorial head of this Company, Mr. Asif Anwar says, "it is true that we at SEOContentIndia are in the lookout for experienced resources. In fact, the Company has started conducting interviews to reach up to and retain the talented professionals who joins our workforce to work with us. Since our inception in 2015, we have been growing by leaps and bounds by grabbing many long-lasting projects."
The company wants to add quality resources in its digital marketing services team to strengthen the ongoing projects. It addition, it is also expected that this company is about to win several upcoming digital marketing projects in the coming months. Getting prepared well in advance would be a boost to retain existing customers and to offer quality service to the potential ones.
Mr. Asif further adds why his agency shifted operations from New Delhi to Greater Noida. He was in the lookout of more space to accommodate the growing number of employees to ascertain the workstation proved truly pleasant place to work. Apart from sufficient seating space, we also offer various other services, including health insurance, to our employees, he said further.
One of the customers of SEO Content India, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sharma says, "I have been associated with SEO Content India for the last 2 years now for digital marketing services for my websites. I am completely satisfied with the services I receive from this Company. Its plan to boost the team will surely help me and rest existing clients."
Apart from providing digital marketing services, this Content Marketing Agency in Noida is also into the development of contents and online reputation management. It has several national and international clients. And, all are totally satisfied ones with its services and prompt customer care.
About SEO Content India (SCI): It is a startup co-founded by Mr. Asif Anwar and Mr. Jamalul Haque. Since inception in 2015, this company has secured several clients from the worldwide locations. The Company is in content writing, digital marketing and SEO services. It offers great discounts, up to 25%, to the new clients.
For more information, contact us at: http://www.seocontentindia.in/
Contact
SEO CONTENT INDIA
***@seocontentindia.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse