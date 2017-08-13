 
News By Tag
* Digital Marketing
* Content Marketing
* Orm Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greater Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413


SEO Content India Adds Resources to Strengthen Digital Marketing Services

SEO Content India is in the lookout for digital marketing experts in order to boost its current digital marketing service team requirements.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital Marketing
Content Marketing
Orm Services

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

GREATER NOIDA, India - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SEO Content India, a reputed and fast emerging content marketing agency, has been adding several qualified and experienced resources in its digital marketing department to boost the ongoing projects. According to a report, the Company has already processed interviewing digital marketing experts to expand its arena through enlisting a few more professionals—at least 5 to 10 newcomers but innovative thinkers.

Co-Founder and editorial head of this Company, Mr. Asif Anwar says, "it is true that we at SEOContentIndia are in the lookout for experienced resources. In fact, the Company has started conducting interviews to reach up to and retain the talented professionals who joins our workforce to work with us. Since our inception in 2015, we have been growing by leaps and bounds by grabbing many long-lasting projects."

The company wants to add quality resources in its digital marketing services team to strengthen the ongoing projects. It addition, it is also expected that this company is about to win several upcoming digital marketing projects in the coming months. Getting prepared well in advance would be a boost to retain existing customers and to offer quality service to the potential ones.

Mr. Asif further adds why his agency shifted operations from New Delhi to Greater Noida. He was in the lookout of more space to accommodate the growing number of employees to ascertain the workstation proved truly pleasant place to work. Apart from sufficient seating space, we also offer various other services, including health insurance, to our employees, he said further.

One of the customers of SEO Content India, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sharma says, "I have been associated with SEO Content India for the last 2 years now for digital marketing services for my websites. I am completely satisfied with the services I receive from this Company. Its plan to boost the team will surely help me and rest existing clients."

Apart from providing digital marketing services, this Content Marketing Agency in Noida is also into the development of contents and online reputation management. It has several national and international clients. And, all are totally satisfied ones with its services and prompt customer care.

About SEO Content India (SCI): It is a startup co-founded by Mr. Asif Anwar and Mr. Jamalul Haque. Since inception in 2015, this company has secured several clients from the worldwide locations. The Company is in content writing, digital marketing and SEO services. It offers great discounts, up to 25%, to the new clients.

For more information, contact us at: http://www.seocontentindia.in/

Contact
SEO CONTENT INDIA
***@seocontentindia.in
End
Source:
Email:***@seocontentindia.in Email Verified
Tags:Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Orm Services
Industry:Internet
Location:Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share