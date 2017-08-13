 
A residential development offering a range of amenities for a modern day lifes

 
 
Excella Kutumb Lucknow
Excella Kutumb Lucknow
 
LUCKNOW, India - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Lucknow is a beautiful city that is known for its cultural heritage, luscious greens, industrial spaces, diversity and more. As the real estate market in Lucknow keeps growing, competition between real estate giants accelerates by the day. Excella Kutumb Lucknow is a new residential project by Excella Group that offers a promising modern-day living experience for a better tomorrow.

This development contains R.C.C structures that offer 2BHK and 3BHK luxury apartments of different configurations and area sizes starting at 900 sq. ft. and going up to 1095 sq. ft. Premium space is something that can surely be expected.

When it comes down to its features, this development has a lot to offer. The apartments are spacious and contain anti-skid flooring, modular kitchens with pre-polished marble counters, seasoned hardwood frame doors and large windows, safety features and more. The external amenities at this development include a clubhouse, meditation centre, gym, swimming pool, sports facilities, jogging track, multipurpose hall, convenience store, landscape garden and wide open space. This development also provides 24hour water supply, power back-up and high-end security with video surveillance.

Located at Sultanpur Road in Lucknow, this development does offer easy access to a number of places like schools, institutes, medical centres, hospitals, malls, shopping centres, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, general stores, public transport and more. This strategic location of this development does give it plenty of plus points.

Starting at a price of Rs.24.30 lakhs ad moving up to Rs.29.56 lakhs, it is quite evident that the apartments at this development do come at an affordable price tag, giving its rivals true competition at the end of the day. An option of payment plans along with home loan facilities and NRI services are also available.

Visit Our Website:  http://www.excellakutumb.com
