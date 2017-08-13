News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Safira FC as Northeast Conference Expansion Team
Somerville (Mass.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Somerville, Mass., Safira FC will begin UPSL play in the Northeast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very excited to welcome Safira Football Club to the UPSL's ever growing pack of Northeast Conference teams. Safira FC is a quality outdoor side with a bona fide winning record in the futsal world. The Northeast Conference is moving along at a good pace and we expect a very competitive division. We wish Safira FC the best both on and off the field as it prepares for the start of the 2018 Spring Season."
UPSL Northeast Conference Manager Paul Lapointe said, "Our East Coast presence is really starting to take shape with top clubs coming in to the mix. We are now tipping 10-to-12 teams in the region and we still have six months to go before the season kicks off. We will continue to keep our foot on the pedal. We are molding a very solid conference and we are very pleased Safria FC has come into the league to compete for a UPSL Championship."
Safira Football Club is owned by Lowell, Mass. resident Andre Ferreira. A long-time player and team manager for Safira FC and a native of Brazil, Ferreira, owns Andre's Painting and Remodeling Corp. in Lowell.
Safira FC Owner Andre Ferreira said, "We want to play in the best league, and the UPSL is the best league for us. Our team is going to get a good chance to start over. We have a big name in futsal, but our name was damaged a little by the CSL. We don't like that and we want to fix that. We have a really good team with really good players."
Ferreira, 35, has led Safira FC to four U.S. Futsal National Championships and numerous futsal tournament titles since founding the club in 2006.
"We want to play in a better league," Ferreira said. "And to try keep growing as a club, the UPSL is a quality league and well organized, and I'm sure we're going to be growing because the league is growing."
Brazilian Ader Carreiro will serve as the team's head coach. Carreira, 60, has been a coach with Safira Soccer for the last eight years.
The team will play its games at George Dilboy Memorial Stadium (110 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Somerville, MA 02144) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming exhibition and league schedule.
About Safira Football Club
Safira Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Somerville, Mass., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Safira FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2006, Safira FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Andre Ferreira
Direct: 978-259-3283
Email: safirasoccer2008@
Website: faceboo k.com/safirasoccer2008
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
