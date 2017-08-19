 
Fusia Dance Center ready for Open House 8/19 at their new location,an extended curriculum, and more

Fusia Dance Center is set to celebrate its 10th year, with the Open House at their new state of the art facility, new curriculum, and more
 
 
Fusia Dance Center Open House
Fusia Dance Center Open House
 
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Fusia Dance Center is proud to announce the new location and home of Fusia Dance Company now located at 2123 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA ( formerly 209 Fitness).  This impressive facility will provide Fusia  students with over 11,000 square feet of dance studio space, locker rooms, fitness room, a generous waiting area, lots of parking, a children's center and a birthday parties facility!  "This is an exciting time for Fusia.  We have been listening to our students and parents and are thrilled to provide them with a facility we feel will meet their needs, as they continue their education in dance and the arts with Fusia", says Fusia owner Francesca Marinaro.  "We are ready to create a school where students flourish in the creative environment and have endless possibilities in their  performing arts studies.

Fusia has also named CILA llc Management, their Director of Marketing.  "We have loved working with Gil as our Marketing Director as he is always pushing to raise the bar! His excitement and passion for spreading the arts in the community matches perfectly with our mission at FuSia Dance. We have been able to participate in many wonderful events and look forward to our partnership in the future. "

The new home will also include many new programs for its families including a daytime children's program,  IN2YOUARTS, which will be run by returning instructor Adriana Stigliano-Beers. Various classes will include acrobatics arts, music together, ballet, tap, jazz, modern, contemporary, hip hop, musical theater, acting & voice and lots lots more! Parents will have the opportunity to take part in Fusia's fitness classes while waiting for students to finish class. It is a full rounded program where all ages can take part in our classes! There is something for everyone!

 There will also be tours of the facility, meet the staff, Ice Cream Vendor, and Bouncy House for the kids to enjoy!  To learn more about Fusia Dance Center visit www.fusiadance.org

Who: General Public

What: Fusia Dance Centers Open House

Where: 2123 Main Street, Stroudsburg PA 18360

When:  Saturday August 19th, 2017 9 am - 12 noon

Admission: Free

Contact: 570-421-7895 for more info

Page Updated Last on: Aug 19, 2017
