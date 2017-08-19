News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fusia Dance Center ready for Open House 8/19 at their new location,an extended curriculum, and more
Fusia Dance Center is set to celebrate its 10th year, with the Open House at their new state of the art facility, new curriculum, and more
Fusia has also named CILA llc Management, their Director of Marketing. "We have loved working with Gil as our Marketing Director as he is always pushing to raise the bar! His excitement and passion for spreading the arts in the community matches perfectly with our mission at FuSia Dance. We have been able to participate in many wonderful events and look forward to our partnership in the future. "
The new home will also include many new programs for its families including a daytime children's program, IN2YOUARTS, which will be run by returning instructor Adriana Stigliano-Beers. Various classes will include acrobatics arts, music together, ballet, tap, jazz, modern, contemporary, hip hop, musical theater, acting & voice and lots lots more! Parents will have the opportunity to take part in Fusia's fitness classes while waiting for students to finish class. It is a full rounded program where all ages can take part in our classes! There is something for everyone!
There will also be tours of the facility, meet the staff, Ice Cream Vendor, and Bouncy House for the kids to enjoy! To learn more about Fusia Dance Center visit www.fusiadance.org
Who: General Public
What: Fusia Dance Centers Open House
Where: 2123 Main Street, Stroudsburg PA 18360
When: Saturday August 19th, 2017 9 am - 12 noon
Admission: Free
Contact: 570-421-7895 for more info
Contact
CILA llc Management
***@cilamanagement.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 19, 2017