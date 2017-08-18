 
Globex to open regional offices in Panama to service the Latin America markets!

Globex Business Centres Inc. will open regional offices in Panama to service the expansion of their Globex brand of serviced offices/business centres in the key markets of Latin America!
 
 
TORONTO - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com) is pleased to announce its plans to open its Regional Offices for the Latin American region in Panama. Panama represents an excellent location for Globex to launch its Globex brand of business centres for the Latin American markets, as well as the place to set up its regional offices to support its growth in the region.  Panama has become a hub for international companies to locate their regional offices for Latin America due to its central location and well developed transportation and communication infrastructure.   Panama is also a significant growth market with expected growth of almost 6% in 2017.  The country is leading the economic growth in the entire Latin American region due to strength from transport, communications and financial services sectors.  Panama has a population of over 4 million and a GDP of over $55 Billion USD.   Globex looks forward to providing (along with its partner for Panama) its world-class serviced offices to its global corporate clients at its centres opening in Panama.   The Globex Panama centres will offer such Globex universally acclaimed services as:  premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client; teh industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access;  professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your clients; large indoor parking facilitites; extra wide hallways with large areas of common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; etc.  With a corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets of Latin America, the Middle-East, Africa and Asia - more information related to the Panama market and other market opportunities can be secured by contacting the Globex Licensing department at:  licensing@globexcentres.com    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-06/panama...

Lorraine Davidson
***@globexcentres.com
Source:Globex Business Centres
Email:***@globexcentres.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Aug 18, 2017
