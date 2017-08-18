FintechWeek New York: Talks on ICOs as a Crypto-Financing Technique

Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group David Drake speaks at the Fintech Week in New York

Photo credit: pixabay.com

Contact

09175789069

david@thesoholoft.com 09175789069

End

-- Startups, large banks, government officials, innovators, investors, and academics are expected to converge on August 21-24, 2017 at the NYC Seminar and Conference Center in New York for this much-anticipated affair.Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake will be moderating on the topic of initial coin offerings (ICOs): pros & cons of this rapidly evolving crypto-financing technique. He says, "This is the very first fintech week in New York and as with the previous conferences, this event will surely be a success. Attendees will not only get fresh insights from the industry experts but will also be able to innovate and expand their network."CEO and Founder of Experty.io Kamil Przeorski will be a speaker on the topic of blockchain beyond financial services. Przeorski says, "An international paid decentralized calling platform is available because the blockchain, like knowledge, has no borders. Experty.io is a platform that will bring some balance to the world because people who are disconnected from other parts of the world will now be able to join the global market."This week long event will feature a hackathon, workshops, fast-paced panel discussions, and exhibits. There are also networking coffee breaks, allowing the delegates to connect with participants coming all over the globe. Other topics for discussion are protos cryptocurrency asset management, blockchain trailblazers, and problem of "too many ICOs" or how to make a right investment decision.The speakers include:Dana Syracuse, Senior Counsel, Perkins CoieGalen Moore, Co-founder, Token ReportJamie Richardson, Partner, F&LJoshua Ashley Klayman, Founding member and the head of MoFo's Blockchain + Smart Contracts Group, Morrison & Foerster LLPKen Staut, CFA, CEO, GrowthFountainKenneth A. Goodwin Jr., Senior Managing Principal, Jeanensis Capital MarketsLauren Connolley, Vice President, US Card - Paribus, Capital OneMichael Cao, Partner, block.oneNeil Chandran, Owner, FreeviValentin Preobrazhenskiy, Founder, LATokenEOS is the platinum sponsor for this event while ARK is the diamond sponsor. The general sponsors include Ties.Network, Thomson Reuters, and LAToken. Silicon NYC, CoinDesk, FinTech Profile, and CIOReview are some of the media partners.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652