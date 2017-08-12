News By Tag
Fox & Friends to Feature Carlisle Events and Corvettes at Carlisle August 23
America's Automotive Hometown and America's Sportscar Stand in the National Spotlight
For the second time in two years, Carlisle Events will travel to New York City to be featured on Fox News and its flagship morning news show, Fox & Friends. In 2015, ownership from Carlisle Events along with a handful of cars representative of all events promoted at Carlisle helped tell the story of the company and its history. Fast forward two years, almost to the day, and Carlisle Events is back, this time to showcase the Corvette and Corvettes at Carlisle.
Corvettes representing all seven generations will be parked on the plaza at the Fox News studios and serve as a back drop to the morning news program, which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. E.S.T. Carlisle Events will be represented by Lance Miller and has been tapped for the 7:50 a.m. live hit. Once live, Miller will have 3-5 minutes for a back and forth session with the show hosts to not only discuss why the Corvette is America's Sports Car, but what's happening just 3 hours southwest of New York City in Carlisle with Corvettes at Carlisle, presented by Corvette America.
"What better way to kick off Corvettes at Carlisle than a live nationally televised visit to Fox & Friends in New York City? Well, I can't think of anything," quipped Lance Miller. "We're extremely excited to be a part of Fox & Friends as they showcase the Corvette brand along with our fun filled event, Corvettes at Carlisle," continued Miller. "This year promises to be bigger and better than ever. We're excited to see everyone shortly after the airing! It won't be long now, so get ready, because you'll see us on Fox & Friends and we'll see you in Carlisle for this fun-filled all-Corvette weekend."
Fox & Friends, the weekday edition, is co-hosted by Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade and is broadcast on Fox News across the country via most, if not all cable and satellite providers. Complete details on Corvettes at Carlisle, including links to buy tickets and more, can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
