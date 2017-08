Chris Goes Solo In Brand New Episode

The G Request Show takes a little break from the usual format, so tune!

-- This week, on the G Request Show, we are doing things a little differently from our usual format. Our Host, Chris will talk to you, the viewers at home about a wide variety of eye-catching stories in the media.You can expect topics such as celebrating our nations recent sporting achievements;with Ireland's Gina Akpe-Moses claiming gold in the 100m at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in Italy. Along with Gina, he also talks about Tallaght Athletic's Club's Rashidat Adeleke winning silver for Ireland, in the 200m, at the European Youth Olympics, in Gyor, Hungary.He also discusses Musician, Akon's initiative, which aims to develop an innovative solar-powered solution that will provide African villages with access to a clean and affordable source of electricity.Not only that but he will touch on other interesting things, like that infamous U2 proposal, traditional methods of Ironing and shoplifting.You would be mad to miss it, so set your sky box to record!Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/ streaming/ Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.