Chris Goes Solo In Brand New Episode
The G Request Show takes a little break from the usual format, so tune!
You can expect topics such as celebrating our nations recent sporting achievements;
He also discusses Musician, Akon's initiative, which aims to develop an innovative solar-powered solution that will provide African villages with access to a clean and affordable source of electricity.
Not only that but he will touch on other interesting things, like that infamous U2 proposal, traditional methods of Ironing and shoplifting.
You would be mad to miss it, so set your sky box to record!
Tune into Ben Television Sky on our NEW Channel number 238 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
