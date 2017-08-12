 
News By Tag
* Television Entertainmet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dublin 1
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Chris Goes Solo In Brand New Episode

The G Request Show takes a little break from the usual format, so tune!
 
 
Chris Onos
Chris Onos
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Television Entertainmet

Industry:
Media

Location:
Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland

DUBLIN 1, Ireland - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- This week, on the G Request Show, we are doing things a little differently from our usual format. Our Host, Chris will talk to you, the viewers at home about a wide variety of eye-catching stories in the media.

You can expect topics such as celebrating our nations recent sporting achievements; with Ireland's Gina Akpe-Moses claiming gold in the 100m at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in Italy. Along with Gina, he also talks about Tallaght Athletic's Club's Rashidat Adeleke winning silver for Ireland, in the 200m, at the European Youth Olympics, in Gyor, Hungary.

He also discusses Musician, Akon's initiative, which aims to develop an innovative solar-powered solution that will provide African villages with access to a clean and affordable source of electricity.

Not only that but he will touch on other interesting things, like that infamous U2 proposal, traditional methods of Ironing and shoplifting.

You would be mad to miss it, so set your sky box to record!

Tune into Ben Television Sky on our NEW Channel number 238 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

Media Contact
G Request Entertainment
01 8196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Source:G Request Entertainment
Email:***@grequestshow.com
Posted By:***@grequestshow.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G Request Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share