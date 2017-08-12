News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The White House Is No Place For White Supremacy
Contacts available for interviews / appearances in print / on air: Executive Director Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org 720-256-8373 / Deputy Director Michael Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org 727-320-4502 / Communications Director Mike Hersh mike@pdamerica
What: Denouncing Donald Trump's Support for White Supremacy
Where: In Washington, D.C. and nationwide
Why: To oppose white supremacy and racism in all its forms
When: Until Trump renounces the racism of his supporters
How: Via a petition drive and outreach via the media
Washington, D.C.— Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) National Communications Director Mike Hersh said, "Our organization calls upon Donald Trump to renounce racism and white supremacy, and to remove all so-called "Alt-Right" right wing extremists from the White House. Trump is squarely to blame for the horrifying increase in racial tensions and violence in America. In 2017, we shouldn't even be having this conversation, but Trump is fanning the flames of division and hate—and has been doing so since even before he launched his campaign for president.
Hersh added, "Trump gave credence to the most hateful voices in America as he riled up racists and rode into the White House stoking white power ambitions. By making divisive and dishonest 'Birtherism' attacks against President Obama's legitimacy, and by targeting Muslims and Mexicans in bigoted rants, Trump built his campaign upon a shamefully racist foundation. He surrounded himself with 'Alt-Right' demagogues like Steve Bannon, some of whom spew White Supremacy rhetoric from the White House.
PDA Executive Director Donna Smith said, "Donald Trump only grudgingly (and only temporarily)
Smith added, "It is particularly appalling when a person sworn to uphold the law violates the constitutional rights of Americans, as Arpaio did. Pardoning him would send a clear and supportive message to racists and violent extremists. We're asking fair-minded people to join with us petitioning against Trump's planned pardon of disgraced former sheriff Joe Arpaio, and calling on Trump not to shield Arpaio from the consequences of his crimes. https://actionnetwork.org/
PDA Deputy Director Mike Fox said, "I was proud to see so many of the participants at Netroots Nation walk the walk at a rally and march Saturday night in rapid response to the horrific events in Charlottesville, Virginia that day.
Fox explained, "We will continue to employ the organizing tools and knowledge showcased at the conference to combat racism wherever it rears its ugly head. We will also continue to promote progressive legislation that makes the world a better place for all, and support candidates who will be true champions for social, economic, racial, and environmental justice.
Fox added, "While many understandably see these times as particularly dark as Trump and the forces of intolerance and hatred have become much too public for comfort, we will continue to fight for what is right. And together, there's no question, we will win."
Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the Democratic Party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements. PDA's Healthcare Not Warfare campaign brings together the need for a comprehensive universal healthcare system with our advocacy for scaled-down military spending and reliance on non-military approaches to foreign policy, rather than regime change and military action.
The PDA National Advisory Board includes: Representatives John Conyers, Jr., Barbara Lee, Keith Ellison, Raul Grijalva, and James McGovern; as well as progressive leaders including Academy Award winning documentarian Michael Moore, Actress / Activist Mimi Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Author Jim Hightower, and Radio Hosts / Authors Lila Garrett and Thom Hartmann. Esteemed activists Michael Lighty, Medea Benjamin, Steve Cobble, Kristin Cabral, Bill Fletcher, Jr., Robert Score, and Dr. Paul Song, M.D. also serve on the PDA Advisory Board.
For more information please see http://www.pdamerica.org and contact:
Executive Director Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org / 720-256-8373
Deputy Director Michael Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org / 727-320-4502
Communications Director Mike Hersh mike@pdamerica.org / 301-602-9388
Contact
Donna Smith
***@pdamerica.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse