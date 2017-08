Join VISIONS and "Party With a Purpose"

VISIONS Fundraiser

-- "Party with a Purpose- Eat, Drink, Do Good" is the main fundraiser of the year for the VISIONS Queens Advisory Board. VISIONS, a 91-year-old non-profit, provides free services to over 6,000 individuals a year. VISIONS mission is to develop and implement programs to assist people of all ages who are blind or visually impaired to lead independent and active lives in their homes and communities. All the services VISIONS provide to its clients are FREE!This is a community-developed event by Queens Advisory Board volunteers and VISIONS staff. The purpose of the reception is to increase awareness and visibility for the organization and to raise funds to support the free services that we provide to individuals who reside in Queens.Visions Queens Advisory Board will honor Charles W. McBride, Lions Club District Governor of 20-K1, Queens and Brooklyn. Lion Charles McBride has a passion to serve as demonstrated by his long distinguished career of 23 years of dedicated service to our community. He has served as: Zone Chair, Region Chair, Co-Chair Health Awareness Committee, Board Member Camp Badger, Trustee District 20-K1 Foundation, Chair of Alert Team and he is a Certified Guiding Lion.He is a Progressive Melvin Jones fellow, recipient of the International Presidential Award, and LCIF Helping Hands Award in recognition for his contribution with Hurricane Sandy Relief Project. Lion Charly founded St. Anastasia Leo Club in Douglaston. He received awards from the NY City Police Department, the Little Neck Douglaston Memorial Day Parade and Queens Flag Day Committee. Join us in celebrating Lion Charles McBride's long history of commitment to our community.Individual Ticket: $100Table of 10: $950-$3,000There are discount tickets for the visually impaired of $65 and $30 tickets for guests under 30.For tickets, go to http://www.visionsvcb.org/ visions/events/ visions-queens- a... Ad information Print, Type or attach logo. Full page: 8.5 x 11 ",Half Page: 8.5 x 5.5 ", Quarter Page 4.25"x 5.5. Ads can be sent as pdf, or jpeg files to tdellavecchia@ visionsvcb.org Front Inside Cover $1,000Back Inside Cover $1,000Full Page Gold $750Full Page Silver $450Full Page Ad $350Half Page Ad $250Quarter Page Ad $150Business Card Ad $100Deadline for Journal Ads: September 15thSponsorship Opportunities:10,000 Presenting SponsorLogo prominently displayed as Presenting Sponsor with top billingon all event collateral, website, social media, newsletter, event signage 2 tables of 10, Back Cover Ad, recognition at dinner, photo opportunity at the event. Distribution of product literature$5,000 Premium SponsorLogo prominently displayed as Premium Sponsor on website, social media, newsletter, event signage 1 table of 10, Back Cover Ad, recognition at dinner, photo opportunity at the event. Distribution of product literature$2,500 VIP SponsorLogo displayed as VIP Sponsor on all event collateral website. social media, newsletter, 6 tickets, full page ad, Acknowledgement in journal$1,500 Journal Sponsor 4 tickets, gold page ad in Journal, acknowledgement in journal.Please make check payable to VISIONSMail to:VISIONS Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired500 Greenwich Street, 3rd FloorNew York, NY 10013,Att: Doreen DiLeonardoDate: Tuesday, September 26thLocation:Douglaston Manor63-20 Commonwealth Blvd.Douglaston, NYTime: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PMFor inquiries, contact Fundraising Director, Doreen DiLeonardo at (347) 865-3369 or by email at ddileonardo@visionsvcb.org to purchase tickets for the event or for sponsorship or journal opportunities.