'Impossible' one million point score made on the arcade classic Frogger

-- Frogger, the popular 80's arcade game made famous by George Costanza on 'The Frogger' episode of Seinfeld, has really met its match. Long-time master player Pat Laffaye, of Durango Colorado, passed the million-point barrier, which was long considered to not be possible. One famous arcade gamer, Billy Mitchell (who is a bit infamous for his role in the acclaimed movie 'The King of Kong'), even offered a bounty (now expired) of $10,000 back in 1999 for anyone that could accomplish the feat of breaking one million points on the game.Earlier this week, on August 15, Laffaye managed to do the impossible, and in just over 5 1/2 hours, clicked up a total of 1,029,990 points on this classic arcade title. In doing so, he not only claimed the world record (previously held by Michael Smith, with 970,440 points), but he also passed screen 255 on the game, which elicits a 'turnover' for the screen counter, and causes minor programming bugs to appear for a few screens.Laffaye played using the setting of five frogs to start, plus one additional at 20,000 points, and recorded the entire game, which he played at his home on the arcade-original cabinet that he owns. He's giving long-time website Classic Arcade Gaming (dot com) the exclusive on the score, and will be submitting his run for verification this week. Site webmaster Mark Alpiger comments that "Pat is easily the all-around best player at this title, and has been gunning for the million for almost a decade".Needless to say, Laffaye was "wiped", to quote him, right after playing, and immediately stated that he would sell his game cabinet, and essentially retire from playing this title.It's notable that many 1980's record scores have fallen in the modern resurgence of classic arcade gaming, which is partly because of the surge of interest in the hobby caused by the 2007 'King of Kong' movie. Laffaye, Alpiger, and Mitchell all appeared in the film, which depicted two competitors going for the world record on the game Donkey Kong.Links:# # #Classic Arcade Gaming (dot com) website owner Mark Alpiger is a long-time advocate of the hobby of classic arcade gaming, and has appeared in the 1987 Guinness Book for an arcade world record. He has attended 38 major arcade contests / tournaments (starting in 1985), including co-organizing and running 17 of them.The website is a result of his endeavors in the hobby, and documents the player-related history of classic arcade gaming more than any other site in existence.