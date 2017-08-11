 
News By Tag
* Education
* Society
* Religion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Colleyville
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

You are invited to the first sermon of Jessica Tillman!

Come join us this Sunday, August 20th, 6:00pm at Joy Fellowship Church in Colleyville, Texas as Jessica Tillman, ordination program intern of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, delivers her first sermon!
 
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- You are invited to the Chapel Service at Joy Fellowship Church, Colleyville Texas on Sunday, August 20 at 6:00pm to hear the first sermon of Jessica Tillman!   Jessica is an ordination program intern at Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, preparing for her awesome calling and destiny in God.  Please join us in supporting Jessica as she preaches from a pulpit for her very first sermon!  We are very excited to hear what the Lord will say to us through Jessica.  We know that we will all be edified and strengthened through this rhema Word!

Hosts:  Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce Thilges
Date & Time:  Sunday, August 20 @ 6:00pm
Location:  Joy Fellowship Church
         1901 Industrial Blvd.  Suite 100
         Colleyville, TX  76034

For information about Joy Fellowship Church, visit our website at: www.joyfellowshiponline.org

For information about Joy Faith Ministries International, including our College of Ministry, visit: www.joyfmi.org

Contact
Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce Thilges
Joy Faith Ministries International
817-424-1212
info@joyfmi.org
End
Source:
Email:***@joyfmi.org Email Verified
Tags:Education, Society, Religion
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Colleyville - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Joy Faith Ministries International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share