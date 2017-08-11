You are invited to the first sermon of Jessica Tillman!

Come join us this Sunday, August 20th, 6:00pm at Joy Fellowship Church in Colleyville, Texas as Jessica Tillman, ordination program intern of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, delivers her first sermon!

Contact

Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce Thilges

Joy Faith Ministries International

817-424-1212

info@joyfmi.org Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce ThilgesJoy Faith Ministries International817-424-1212

End

-- You are invited to the Chapel Service at Joy Fellowship Church, Colleyville Texas on Sunday, August 20 at 6:00pm to hear the first sermon of Jessica Tillman! Jessica is an ordination program intern at Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, preparing for her awesome calling and destiny in God. Please join us in supporting Jessica as she preaches from a pulpit for her very first sermon! We are very excited to hear what the Lord will say to us through Jessica. We know that we will all be edified and strengthened through this rhema Word!Hosts: Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce ThilgesDate & Time: Sunday, August 20 @ 6:00pmLocation: Joy Fellowship Church1901 Industrial Blvd. Suite 100Colleyville, TX 76034For information about Joy Fellowship Church, visit our website at: www.joyfellowshiponline.orgFor information about Joy Faith Ministries International, including our College of Ministry, visit: www.joyfmi.org