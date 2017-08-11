News By Tag
You are invited to the first sermon of Jessica Tillman!
Come join us this Sunday, August 20th, 6:00pm at Joy Fellowship Church in Colleyville, Texas as Jessica Tillman, ordination program intern of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, delivers her first sermon!
Hosts: Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce Thilges
Date & Time: Sunday, August 20 @ 6:00pm
Location: Joy Fellowship Church
1901 Industrial Blvd. Suite 100
Colleyville, TX 76034
For information about Joy Fellowship Church, visit our website at: www.joyfellowshiponline.org
For information about Joy Faith Ministries International, including our College of Ministry, visit: www.joyfmi.org
Contact
Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce Thilges
Joy Faith Ministries International
817-424-1212
info@joyfmi.org
