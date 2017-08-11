News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
educogym Canary Wharf discuss HIIT training statements from David Beckhams yoga trainer
Shona Vertue, the woman credited with changing David Beckham's opinion on yoga, has made controversial claims that HIIT (high intensity interval training) can be bad for you. educogym Canary Wharf discuss how true this strong statement is.
So the mind is just as powerful as the body, but why does she recommend to not do HIIT training? "I don't think Shona has said not to do HIIT training, however she has explained that personally she prefers to limit it to just once or twice a week, at educogym Canary Wharf, we focus on the mind body connection and weights, however lifting heavy weights, and doing many repetitions, particularly on legs through squats and leg press is great for your cardio, so although we don't do HIIT training we don't see anything wrong with it and definitely wouldn't say it was bad for you" said Godfrey Nurse, one of Educogym Canary Wharf's personal trainers.
Shona Vertue is controversial in her thoughts, but the main question is why is HIIT bad for you? Or is it bad for you at all? "Personally, I would not say it is bad for you, and it seems she hasn't explained exactly why it is bad for you either, we work slightly differently to other gyms at educogym Canary Wharf, and don't rely on HIIT training, because we have a tried and proven system using heavy weights and the mind body connection that burns an amazing amount of fat, without the need for HIIT" said Rhiannon Okoye, educogyms newest personal trainer.
There does not seem to be an exact reason why HIIT training is bad for you, but more of a personal preference, so whether you currently train using HIIT sessions, weights, running or yoga, we would love to hear your opinions.
http://www.educogymcanarywharf.com/
http://educogymcity.com/
Contact
educogym Canary Wharf
***@educogym.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse