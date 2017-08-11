News By Tag
Xitron Workflow Behind Must See 'Em Winners at Print 17
Xitron Navigator providing RIP and spot color matching to Printware, W+D, and other exhibiting Memjet OEMs
This year, products from Printware and W+D were chosen in the Imprinting, Mailing, Shipping and Fulfillment category. Both envelope presses feature Xitron's Navigator workflow with easy-to-use spot color matching, and both will be demonstrated on the show floor at Print 17 in Chicago beginning September 10th.
"With Printware, W+D, and our other Memjet OEM's, our goal is to provide a simple solution to the common problem of inaccurate color reproduction,"
Exhibiting in booth 2463, Printware's new iJetColorPro will make its show debut, printing full color envelopes at speeds up to 7,120 per hour. The Navigator Northstar-based workflow provides a powerful option for customers who need robust color management and variable data elements in each piece. "We've incorporated this new user interface with an easy to use touch screen monitor," said Tim Murphy, President of Printware.
W+D (booth 1248) will be demonstrating the world's fastest production class digital inkjet envelope press, capable of printing 32,000 #10 envelopes per hour at 1600 x 1375 dpi. W+D's digital front end is based on Xitron's high-speed version of the Navigator workflow, delivering super accurate color while keeping up with the press' phenomenal speed, even when variable data is present.
"The Xitron spot color matching technology is a critical element of our success with trade shop envelope and commercial direct mail printers who print on standard white wove paper envelopes," said Andrew Schipke, Vice President-Sales and Marketing for W+D North America.
Xitron inkjet workflows will also be driving other Memjet-based presses at the show, including those from Colordyne (3349), Neopost (2007), and others.
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of over 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
