 
News By Tag
* Print 17
* Workflow
* Inkjet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Xitron Workflow Behind Must See 'Em Winners at Print 17

Xitron Navigator providing RIP and spot color matching to Printware, W+D, and other exhibiting Memjet OEMs
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Print 17
Workflow
Inkjet

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Ann Arbor - Michigan - US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Xitron, the leading independent developer of RIP and workflow products for commercial, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing has announced that envelope press products from two of their OEM partners have been selected as "Must See 'Em" award winners at Print 17. The industry's top vendors compete for the recognition by submitting their best products for evaluation prior to the fall printing show.

This year, products from Printware and W+D were chosen in the Imprinting, Mailing, Shipping and Fulfillment category. Both envelope presses feature Xitron's Navigator workflow with easy-to-use spot color matching, and both will be demonstrated on the show floor at Print 17 in Chicago beginning September 10th.

"With Printware, W+D, and our other Memjet OEM's, our goal is to provide a simple solution to the common problem of inaccurate color reproduction," said Jeffrey Piestrak, Xitron Product Manager. "We view these accolades as evidence of our success in the high-speed inkjet market and congratulate them on their awards."

Exhibiting in booth 2463, Printware's new iJetColorPro will make its show debut, printing full color envelopes at speeds up to 7,120 per hour. The Navigator Northstar-based workflow provides a powerful option for customers who need robust color management and variable data elements in each piece. "We've incorporated this new user interface with an easy to use touch screen monitor," said Tim Murphy, President of Printware.

W+D (booth 1248) will be demonstrating the world's fastest production class digital inkjet envelope press, capable of printing 32,000 #10 envelopes per hour at 1600 x 1375 dpi. W+D's digital front end is based on Xitron's high-speed version of the Navigator workflow, delivering super accurate color while keeping up with the press' phenomenal speed, even when variable data is present.

"The Xitron spot color matching technology is a critical element of our success with trade shop envelope and commercial direct mail printers who print on standard white wove paper envelopes," said Andrew Schipke, Vice President-Sales and Marketing for W+D North America.

Xitron inkjet workflows will also be driving other Memjet-based presses at the show, including those from Colordyne (3349), Neopost (2007), and others.

-30-

About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of over 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market.  For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.

Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Note to Editors:

If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.

To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com.

Contact
Bret Farrah
***@xitron.com
End
Source:
Email:***@xitron.com Email Verified
Tags:Print 17, Workflow, Inkjet
Industry:Publishing
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Xitron PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share