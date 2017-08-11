News By Tag
ISS caters to the individual L&D needs of its geographically dispersed offices with UpsideLMS
UpsideLMS enables the global provider of facility services, ISS, to centralize and standardize training across its global offices while catering to the individual L&D needs of each country.
UpsideLMS enabled ISS to:
· Deliver a personalized learning experience in the form of 'My Learning - ISS', which allowed ISS employees to access online courses, learning resources as well as extensive employee development programs tailored to the company's brand values, anytime.
· Create separate portals for each of its regional offices with individual access, dedicated URL and a personalized learning environment, while ISS' L&D team retained the control, rights and privileges for each portal.
· Seamlessly integrate with ISS's country specific HR and Payroll enterprise applications for information sharing and managing various functions with ease.
· Eliminate the language barrier for ISS's worldwide employee base by offering country specific solution in languages like Turkish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish.
· Automate learner creation and authentication in UpsideLMS through HRIS and ADFS Integration.
While UpsideLMS is offered as an off-the-shelf, Could-based, SaaS LMS, some customizations were undertaken to make it more suitable for ISS' unique requirements. Some custom developments in UpsideLMS as 'My Learning - ISS' include a Competency Management module, Retraining module, Batch Management (as a part of ILT), Dashboards for Administrators, Learners and Line Managers and related reports.
Speaking about ISS' experience in using UpsideLMS and working with the team, Dan Bennett, Group Learning & Development Manager at ISS, said, "Over the last few years working with Upside, ISS has embraced their LMS platform. We are now using the LMS in a number of countries across the world, managing on-job training delivery and record-keeping. In addition to being excellent value for money, some of Upside's key strengths are their flexibility and willingness to work with their clients to really understand their needs. Having worked with both their application and content teams on major projects, we now have a tailored solution in place that helps us meet training and compliance requirements in a number of industries."
About ISS
ISS is a leading global provider of facility services, offering a wide range of services such as cleaning, catering, security, property support services as well as facility management. With global revenue amounted to DKK 79.6 billion in 2015, ISS has around 505,000 employees and local operations in 77 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Pacific, serving thousands of both public and private sector customers.
https://www.in.issworld.com/
