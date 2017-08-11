 
News By Tag
* Reproductive Health
* Journal
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chelmsford
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Introducing EMJ Reproductive Health 3.1

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reproductive Health
Journal
Health

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Chelmsford - Essex - England

Subject:
Reports

CHELMSFORD, England - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- A warm welcome to the 2017 EMJ Reproductive Health eJournal! This instalment gives a complete review of the much-anticipated European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) congress, this year held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2nd–5th July. Subjects discussed there spanned ovarian rejuvenation, germline gene editing, endocrine disruptors, cryopreservation, artificial gametes, and pregnancy failure, covering a myriad of topics and making this fascinating congress applicable to all those with an interest in reproductive medicine. After the Congress Review section, you will be greeted with interviews from the EMJ Reproductive Health 3.1 Editorial Board, ESHRE abstract reviews, and finally, high-quality peer-reviewed articles to end this edition.

The interview section is filled with the thoughts and opinions of esteemed Editorial Board members, all of whom are reproductive health specialists. This section offers a compelling read, providing a glimpse of the experts' backgrounds, expertise, and opinions on the field of reproductive health. Further to the interviews, several abstract reviews are included, selected from the 235 presented at ESHRE and summarised personally by their respective authors to give you a snippet of the fascinating topics covered at the congress.

Lastly, this edition is concluded with the much-anticipated collection of high-quality peer-reviewed articles. The Editor's Pick, chosen by Editor-in-Chief Prof Joep Geraedts, is a paper written by Xu entitled: 'Selection of appropriate tools for evaluating obesity in polycystic ovary syndrome patients', which summarises the potential of tools used as alternatives to measuring BMI in these often misdiagnosed patients. Following this, Mathew et al. present a fascinating review of maternal ovarian torsion, with particular emphasis on the third trimester of pregnancy. Gupta et al. proceed to analyse the roles of human induced pluripotent stem cells and bioengineering techniques in the development of novel renal replacement therapies. This plethora of topics is just a highlight of the high-quality peer-reviewed articles included within EMJ Reproductive Health 3.1. Online now: http://viewer.zmags.com/publication/3d6a0a62#/3d6a0a62/1

The team here at EMJ are confident that the information contained within this eJournal will provide a comprehensive summary of all the goings-on at ESHRE and will help guide further research into the fascinating topic of reproductive health. Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ, said: "The whole team at EMJ are extremely proud to share this edition of EMJ Reproductive Health with you. The diverse mix of fascinating articles is sure to pique the interest of all reproductive health specialists; I truly believe the content will have a strong, positive impact on healthcare professionals within the field."

-END-

About the European Medical Journal
The European Medical Journal (http://emjreviews.com/) is an independent company that annually produces a collection of open-access medical eJournals covering therapeutic areas such as Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Urology. By combining editorials from key opinion leaders with concise news coverage from the leading congresses within the medical industry, we aim to deliver first-class insight into ground-breaking changes and advances in medicine. The production of our high-quality, peer-reviewed eJournals, and our collaborations with independent clinical bodies result in a dynamic and contemporary tool with which to assist industry professionals across Europe in progressively developing their performance and efficacy.

Contact
Stacey Rivers
***@emjreviews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@emjreviews.com Email Verified
Tags:Reproductive Health, Journal, Health
Industry:Medical
Location:Chelmsford - Essex - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
European Medical Journal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share