Introducing EMJ Reproductive Health 3.1

A warm welcome to the 2017eJournal! This instalment gives a complete review of the much-anticipated European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) congress, this year held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2–5July. Subjects discussed there spanned ovarian rejuvenation, germline gene editing, endocrine disruptors, cryopreservation, artificial gametes, and pregnancy failure, covering a myriad of topics and making this fascinating congress applicable to all those with an interest in reproductive medicine. After the Congress Review section, you will be greeted with interviews from theEditorial Board, ESHRE abstract reviews, and finally, high-quality peer-reviewed articles to end this edition.The interview section is filled with the thoughts and opinions of esteemed Editorial Board members, all of whom are reproductive health specialists. This section offers a compelling read, providing a glimpse of the experts' backgrounds, expertise, and opinions on the field of reproductive health. Further to the interviews, several abstract reviews are included, selected from the 235 presented at ESHRE and summarised personally by their respective authors to give you a snippet of the fascinating topics covered at the congress.Lastly, this edition is concluded with the much-anticipated collection of high-quality peer-reviewed articles. The Editor's Pick, chosen by Editor-in-Chief Prof Joep Geraedts, is a paper written by Xu entitled: 'Selection of appropriate tools for evaluating obesity in polycystic ovary syndrome patients', which summarises the potential of tools used as alternatives to measuring BMI in these often misdiagnosed patients. Following this, Mathew et al. present a fascinating review of maternal ovarian torsion, with particular emphasis on the third trimester of pregnancy. Gupta et al. proceed to analyse the roles of human induced pluripotent stem cells and bioengineering techniques in the development of novel renal replacement therapies.