Creatrix's new academic scheduling software building a digital culture for student success

-- Timetable scheduling system is an automated and dynamic system that creates and manages the learning and teaching activities for various courses, faculties, student groups and venues based on various parameters and constraints. Scheduling optimization algorithm ensures faculty and student groups are benefited.Once the schedule has been created for a class, instructors will be able to access and edit the schedule. Students will be able to dynamically schedule their class to mark their availability as well as to meet credit hours.Schedule Management System is fully automated. Just select the courses and teachers for each class within specific sessions and that's it. You can filter schedules based on course paper, room, faculty, session and topic. Group Scheduling can be automated for special classes based on certain criteria.The good thing is to avoid scheduling conflicts. If the instructors are busy with another course in another class while you are trying to assign them in a certain session, the system will automatically resolve the conflict and control scheduling.The best part of course scheduling allows you to schedule classes remotely across different countries without time zone discrepancies.Wonder about time or resource constraints?Same, the system can intelligently check for hard or soft constraints to adjust and control scheduling freeing you from worrying about how to avoid messy schedule. Scheduling system can create a pattern based real time scheduling algorithm for different classes to organize your schedules in faster and more accurate manner. What's more auto-assign faculty based on preferred courses, modalities, and skill sets.For more information on Creatrix Campus, please visitCreatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.Sriram S.Education Consultantinfo@creatrixcampus.com+1-210-877-2946