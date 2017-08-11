News By Tag
Creatrix's new academic scheduling software building a digital culture for student success
Creatrix Campus, a leader in the higher education management technology space,is offering groundbreaking automated scheduling software specifically designed for student success across colleges & universities.
Once the schedule has been created for a class, instructors will be able to access and edit the schedule. Students will be able to dynamically schedule their class to mark their availability as well as to meet credit hours.
Fully Automated Scheduling
Schedule Management System is fully automated. Just select the courses and teachers for each class within specific sessions and that's it. You can filter schedules based on course paper, room, faculty, session and topic. Group Scheduling can be automated for special classes based on certain criteria.
Clash-free & Conflict-free Scheduling
The good thing is to avoid scheduling conflicts. If the instructors are busy with another course in another class while you are trying to assign them in a certain session, the system will automatically resolve the conflict and control scheduling.
Remote Scheduling
The best part of course scheduling allows you to schedule classes remotely across different countries without time zone discrepancies.
Intelligent Scheduling
Wonder about time or resource constraints?
For more information on Creatrix Campus, please visit
https://www.creatrixcampus.com/
About Creatrix Campus
Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.
Contact:
Sriram S.
Education Consultant
info@creatrixcampus.com
+1-210-877-2946
