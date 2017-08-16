News By Tag
The National List Tour Coming to Los Angeles, September 16, 2017
Business building entrepreneurs, are you ready to master your gift and increase your profit? Come out to The List Tour Los Angeles, Saturday, September 16, 2017, from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, at Doubletree by Hilton Los Angeles Westside Hotel
Get ready for 1-full day of education and networking, where you will learn exactly what you need to build, brand, and market your business.
The National L.I.S.T. Tour "Profit Accelerator"
We focus on building a foundation that will give you leverage, business marketing, branding, and team building. Come learn how to "package" your knowledge into a high-value, big benefit message that easily positions you in the Marketplace.
WHY ATTEND?
Because WE know start-ups and mid-level business builders are in need of resources, funding and strategies Our mission is to ensure you are COMPLETE, because you are a SUCCESS STORY at what you do and give!
You will also:
Engage in Communicating your Brand Pitch
Obtain Marketing Strategies
Leave with a Plan on How to Build your Business and keep it Afloat
Become knowledgeable with Funding Acquisitions
Learn more on Advertisement and Media
Connect with entrepreneurs in your community
Enjoy fabulous LUNCH!
You may also enjoy exclusivity with instructors with purchase of the VIP tickets. This will include breakfast with a one-on-one session with our expert instructors on sales, branding and/or business development. The session is from 8:00 AM- 9:00 AM then enter the workshop with special up-close and personal V.I.P. seating.
For the Young Entrepreneurs, join our Young Entrepreneurs on Tour with youth business owner and instructor, Nylah Davis of Disney's Dreamer's Academy, alongside LaShaunn Spivey, the Dream Cultivator. This session is for youth ages 12 to 17.
WANT TO EXHIBIT & SELL TO BUSINESS OWNERS? If your product/service targets small business owners, exhibiting at this show is a must. Call us at 323.448.0784 for more details.
About LW Special Events Management
LW Special Events Management LLC, based in Los Angeles, CA, is a full-service event planning and production company that specializes in creative development, project and meeting management. They provide a variety of ideas and choices in the type of event you wish to host to show your personality and style. The company is strong in negotiation, budgeting, public relations, staff and production management. Learn more at http://www.lwspecialevents.com/
LaTonya Washington
