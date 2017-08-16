 
The National List Tour Coming to Los Angeles, September 16, 2017

Business building entrepreneurs, are you ready to master your gift and increase your profit? Come out to The List Tour Los Angeles, Saturday, September 16, 2017, from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, at Doubletree by Hilton Los Angeles Westside Hotel
 
 
The List Tour Los Angeles
The List Tour Los Angeles
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- LOS ANGELES! The Nationwide L.I.S.T. Tour (Lessons In Success Training) is one of the most anticipated business workshops for the business building entrepreneur, business owner, and the business professional who are serious about mastering their talent for PROFIT. It brings leading instructors who provide the educational tools to carve out a structure for success.

Get ready for 1-full day of education and networking, where you will learn exactly what you need to build, brand, and market your business.

The National L.I.S.T. Tour "Profit Accelerator" is one of the most anticipated business workshops for the business building entrepreneur, start-up business owner, and business professional, who is serious about mastering their talent for PROFIT. Lessons In Success Training (L.I.S.T.) brings instructors who are explosive in their industry to instruct you on how to Master, Build, and Excel! Here, you will be able to interact with movers and shakers in an interactive and intimate atmosphere.

We focus on building a foundation that will give you leverage, business marketing, branding, and team building. Come learn how to "package" your knowledge into a high-value, big benefit message that easily positions you in the Marketplace.

WHY ATTEND?

Because WE know start-ups and mid-level business builders are in need of resources, funding and strategies Our mission is to ensure you are COMPLETE, because you are a SUCCESS STORY at what you do and give!

You will also:

Engage in Communicating your Brand Pitch

Obtain Marketing Strategies

Leave with a Plan on How to Build your Business and keep it Afloat

Become knowledgeable with Funding Acquisitions

Learn more on Advertisement and Media

Connect with entrepreneurs in your community

Enjoy fabulous LUNCH!

You may also enjoy exclusivity with instructors with purchase of the VIP tickets. This will include breakfast with a one-on-one session with our expert instructors on sales, branding and/or business development. The session is from 8:00 AM- 9:00 AM then enter the workshop with special up-close and personal V.I.P. seating.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugT_1PX7RSc&index=15&...



For the Young Entrepreneurs, join our Young Entrepreneurs on Tour with youth business owner and instructor, Nylah Davis of Disney's Dreamer's Academy, alongside LaShaunn Spivey, the Dream Cultivator. This session is for youth ages 12 to 17.

WANT TO EXHIBIT & SELL TO BUSINESS OWNERS? If your product/service targets small business owners, exhibiting at this show is a must. Call us at 323.448.0784 for more details.

About LW Special Events Management

LW Special Events Management LLC, based in Los Angeles, CA, is a full-service event planning and production company that specializes in creative development, project and meeting management.  They provide a variety of ideas and choices in the type of event you wish to host to show your personality and style.  The company is strong in negotiation, budgeting, public relations, staff and production management. Learn more at http://www.lwspecialevents.com/

