FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Richard Barbercheck

Certified FocalPoint Coach Richard Barbercheck
CINCINNATI - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- FocalPoint Business Coaching is proud to announce Richard Barbercheck has joined FocalPoint's elite team of Business Coaching professionals. Richard will bring his business experience and Coaching expertise to entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Greater Cincinnati, Ohio area.

Richard Barbercheck has over 35 years of experience and proven success in working with a variety of businesses. "My expertise lies in performance improvement, strategic planning, business development, operations, administration, and change management. For thirty-five years I have supported and led commercial banks in serving 1000's of community businesses across the United States. My involvement in numerous bank acquisition due diligence efforts helped lead to successful cultural integrations" says Barbercheck.

As a dynamic executive, his leadership style incorporates integrity, mutual respect, professionalism, and collaboration into developing successful organizational strategies. He is an exciting and inspiring public speaker and as a Certified FocalPoint Business Coach, Richard continues to be committed to helping business owners and professionals achieve success.

Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint says, "we are excited to have Richard Barbercheck as part of the FocalPoint team. Richard's background and experience makes him a natural fit with our community of passionate & experienced business professionals who are committed to helping their Coaching clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."

Learn more about what the right Business Coach can do for your business by visiting: https://richardbarbercheck.focalpointcoaching.com/

