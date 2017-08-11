News By Tag
Pennsylvania Supreme Courts Rules in Favor of Patients' Rights
Patient's Rights Law Could Help Stem Opioid Addiction and Prevent Other Health-Related Tragedies
In a 4-3 decision the court rules that, not only do surgeons have the duty to provide their patients with information about the alternatives, risks and benefits of a particular procedure in order to obtain informed consent; the surgeon has to be the person who delivers that information personally.
The strict application of this Informed Consent law could help save the thousands upon thousands of lives lost due to medical error, drug side effects, over-prescribing, and the failure to recommend and utilize simpler and less potentially dangerous treatments when these are available.
The United States healthcare system is sick. We spend more money on our medical care than any other developed country, but our average life spans are shorter.
Most patients have either never heard of the Informed Consent law or think it has to do with papers you sign before surgery. But this law and the rights it reveals are vital to our health and wellbeing and the health of our entire medical system.
The book, If Only My Doctor Had Told Me… Your Rights as a Patient and the Law that Protects You explains this law, how it came about and what it can do for each patient.
"That's why a book like "If Only My Doctor Had Told Me" is so important. Not only is there information that someone like myself can gain, but there are many lessons for folks who have not been active participants in their health care decisions. Patients need to realize the influence of advertising on their decisions (and how many doctors are unwittingly adjunct salesman for the drugs that are being prescribed.
The author walks readers through the medical minefield, beginning with a detailed explanation of the rights of patients and Informed Consent. She then moves through the many alternative options available to people, options that in some cases used to be the norm before the pharmaceutical companies created a multi-billion dollar business." Amazon Reviewer
