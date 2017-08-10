News By Tag
ScholarBuys makes the Inc 5000 list for the 3rd time
ScholarBuys earned spot #4056 on the 2017 Inc 5000 list Fastest Growing Private Companies.
When Chromebooks overtook the education device category in 2015 over MacBooks and iPads, ScholarBuys recognized the demand and expanded their knowledge of the product. Part of the company's fast growth in recent years is due to this response to Chromebooks and offering more for K-12, but also due to expanding software licensing in Higher Education and offering hardware like Microsoft Surface. In 2016 and 2017, ScholarBuys also expanded offerings for K-12 to include STEM/STEAM products like 3D printers, coding kits, and virtual reality.
Some of the K-12 products are offered on ScholarBuys' new ecommerce platform, Shop.ScholarBuys.com. This platform is built for educational technology purchases. At Shop.ScholarBuys customers can find popular K-12 products on demand so they waste no time getting the products to their students.
In addition to expanding their market and product offerings, ScholarBuys became a leading source for education technology knowledge. Darren Shahinian, one of the Higher Education Account Executives, explains, "Customers often seem surprised at our industry knowledge, expertise, responsiveness, and understanding of situations specific to academic entities. It feels good to know our hard work and level of service is appreciated, and that it truly has a positive impact on our customer's procurement processes." The "Academic Technology Experts" keep an up to date blog with current information on K-12 and Higher Education topics. ScholarBuys also has a YouTube channel where they review new models of Chromebooks so schools can get an inside look before purchasing.
All this expansion would not have been possible without the ScholarBuys team. The company added more employees in recent years and created an open office layout versus the typical cubicle layout. This open layout creates a fun work environment and allows the team to collaborate, learn, and communicate more efficiently. "The "open environment helps to easily collaborate and bounce ideas off one another. I never feel bad for asking questions or for help from anyone. Everyone is willing to help one another succeed," says Michael Heap, the K-12 Account Executive Team Lead.
ScholarBuys will continue to innovate and provide exceptional service to the academic market for years to come. Congratulations to making the Inc 5000 list for 2017! Visit https://scholarbuys.com for more details
