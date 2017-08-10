Concrete Fastening Systems, Inc. announces the introduction of CONFAST split drive anchors

News By Tag
Split drive anchors are ideal for use in solid concrete. They are made with either a round head or a flat countersunk head.
Split drive anchors are ideal for use in solid concrete. They are made with either a round head or a flat countersunk head. The flat head split drive anchors are used in applications in which wood is fastened to concrete; the round head split drive anchors are best suited for applications in which the anchor head will sit above the surface of the item being attached.
"The CONFAST split drive anchor brand offers a wide range of lengths to assist in selecting the most effective fastener for each specific application,"
Features and Benefits of Split Drive Anchors:
· TAMPERPROOF - anchor cannot be removed, which provides security for item being attached
· ZINC PLATED - provides rust resistance for dry applications
· FOR CONCRETE ONLY – quick, easy, strong fastening into solid concrete
· NO SPECIAL TOOLS NEEDED – simply drill the hole drive with a hammer
· ONE DIAMETER – provides an uncomplicated choice
· WIDE RANGE OF LENGTHS – most effective fastener can be chosen for each specific application
Concrete Fastening Systems, Inc. has been selling concrete fasteners for nearly 30 years from a fully stocked warehouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Free, same-day shipping of every split drive anchor length and head style is available by ordering at online with product delivery within 1-3 days.
