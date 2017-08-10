News By Tag
Goodwill Industries SWFL hosts Halloween Bootcamp
Other Goodwill retailer's to tour area's costume headquarters
Participants will share best practices and will tour two of the local retail thrift stores: Goodwill Estero at 10351 Corkscrew Commons Drive and Goodwill Heritage Bay located at 8911 Sage Avenue in Naples.
"Goodwill provides a vast selection of options combined with affordable prices to make your costume unique," said John Nadeau, Vice President of Retail at Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida. "We also display those options in a temporary shopper-friendly department within the store."
Whether trick-or-treaters plan to create a Do-It-Yourself costume or buy one off-the-rack, Goodwill provides items for every member of the family, including Fido.
"Dressing your pet in costume is a huge trend right now, so baby and children's items such as frilly onesies and cartoon-decorated clothing and accessories are adaptable for pets," Nadeau said. "We plan to show examples of how this can be done."
Creating a costume from thrift clothing may also last longer than thin nylon or plastic single-use styles, he added.
New to Southwest Florida Goodwill stores this season – customers who register online for the VIP Perks Program receive monthly coupon specials on all their purchases. Register at www.Goodwillswfl.org.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, MicroEnterprise Institute small business training classes, High School High Tech career exploration, veterans' services, disability-accessible housing, and more.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.
