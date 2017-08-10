Beacon Publishing Group Releases "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" By Nick Redfern

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" written by author Nick Redfern and narrated by Patrick Freeman in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" written by author Nick Redfern and narrated by Patrick Freeman in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!Alien EncountersCrop CirclesGovernment ConspiraciesClose EncountersIn this new audiobook, Nick Redfern presents 365 of his favorite UFO stories - one for every day of the year. Spanning decades and continents, they cover numerous subjects, including the Roswell UFO crash, Men in Black, Mothman, face-to-face encounters with extraterrestrials, military pilots and UFOs, crashed flying saucers, and cosmic cover-ups.Nick Redfern is a British best-selling author, Ufologist and Cryptozoologist now living in Dallas, Texas.Redfern is an active advocate of official government disclosure of UFO information, and has worked to uncover thousands of pages of previously classified Royal Air Force, Air Ministry and Ministry of Defence files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) dating from the Second World War from the Public Record Office and currently works as a feature writer and contributing editor for Phenomena magazine.His 2005 book, "Body Snatchers in the Desert: The Horrible Truth at the Heart of the Roswell Story," purports to show that the Roswell crash may have been military aircraft tests using Japanese POW's, suffering from progeria or radiation effects.Download your copy of "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" written by Nick Redfern and narrated by Patrick Freeman on audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com