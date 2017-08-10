 
News By Tag
* Nick Redfern
* 365 Days Of UFOs
* Beacon Publishing Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" By Nick Redfern

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" written by author Nick Redfern and narrated by Patrick Freeman in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" By Nick Redfern
"365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" By Nick Redfern
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nick Redfern
365 Days Of UFOs
Beacon Publishing Group

Industry:
Books

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" written by author Nick Redfern and narrated by Patrick Freeman in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

Alien Encounters

Crop Circles

Government Conspiracies

Close Encounters

In this new audiobook, Nick Redfern presents 365 of his favorite UFO stories - one for every day of the year. Spanning decades and continents, they cover numerous subjects, including the Roswell UFO crash, Men in Black, Mothman, face-to-face encounters with extraterrestrials, military pilots and UFOs, crashed flying saucers, and cosmic cover-ups.

Nick Redfern is a British best-selling author, Ufologist and Cryptozoologist now living in Dallas, Texas.

Redfern is an active advocate of official government disclosure of UFO information, and has worked to uncover thousands of pages of previously classified Royal Air Force, Air Ministry and Ministry of Defence files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) dating from the Second World War from the Public Record Office and currently works as a feature writer and contributing editor for Phenomena magazine.

His 2005 book, "Body Snatchers in the Desert: The Horrible Truth at the Heart of the Roswell Story," purports to show that the Roswell crash may have been military aircraft tests using Japanese POW's, suffering from progeria or radiation effects.

Download your copy of "365 Days of UFOs: A Year of Alien Encounters" written by Nick Redfern and narrated by Patrick Freeman on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Nonfiction/365-Days-of-UFOs-A-...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share