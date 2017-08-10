Country(s)
For the 5th Time, QIRT (Quality In Real Time) Appears on the Inc. 500/5000 list, Earning a Spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll
QIRT earns another spot on the Inc. 500/5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies. This honor places QIRT on the list for the fifth consecutive year, a distinction held by only 7% of applicable companies.
Inc. magazine reports that companies making this list have, on average, grown six-fold since 2013 in the face of an economy that grew just 6.7 percent during that time. Of the thousands of companies who have applied for this distinction, only 7% made the list five times, placing QIRT on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll.
QIRT is a quality assurance, coding, billing, compliance, and consulting company for the post-acute care industry. In 2017, QIRT introduced Quality Cycle Management (QCM©) for the post-acute industry to support quality and compliance for agencies by tracking workflow processes and documentation to form a consistent representation of each patient journey. QIRT continues to show growth in staffing and clientele into 2017.
QIRT CEO Laura Page-Greifinger attributes this growth to the fact that her company focuses on a complete solution: "Quality is our mission, and to support that, Quality Cycle Management must be present at every step of the journey to maintain higher patient satisfaction, lower costs, improved quality outcomes, and staff satisfaction. Most importantly for both our organization and for providers of care in the post-acute industry, QCM provides a removal of barriers and adherence to compliance, resulting in high-quality care for patients."
QIRT (Quality In Real Time) is an industry-leading coding and consulting provider serving post-acute agencies across the United States. QIRT's five divisions (quality, education, compliance, finance, clinical consulting) provide Quality Cycle Management (QCM) via comprehensive workflow processes and operations that follow the patient's every step along the complete journey. For more information on QIRT, visit QIRT.com or call 855.485.QIRT.
QIRT (Quality In Real Time),
Bernadette Smith
***@qirt.com
