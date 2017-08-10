Actuated Medical, Inc. Host's Piccc's Blueprint For Success Campers

 
BELLEFONTE, Pa. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- On July 25, Actuated Medical, Inc. welcomed nine students from the PICCC Blueprint for Success summer camp. Blueprint for Success provides career exploration and skill building for teens.  The program focuses on career assessment and exploration, skill development (such as work ethic, professionalism, and communication), academic planning, and training to assist young people as they make important career decisions, plan for their future, and transition successfully into the workplace.

AMI's founder and CEO, Maureen Mulvihill, Ph.D., shared her experience with the students and took them on a tour of the facility.

One student said, "This is my first year and I really enjoyed the Actuated Medical tour. We got to use their medical instrument on a banana. I will always remember this camp because it opened my mind to a whole bunch of careers I didn't know about."

About PICCC

PICCC, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to meeting the employment and training needs of businesses and individuals throughout Central Pennsylvania. PICCC is a recognized leader in workforce development, business services and community initiatives that enhance the economic vitality and preparedness of counties throughout the region.

Services to businesses, non-profits, governmental and educational organizations include professional facilitation of meetings, training, retreats, focus groups, and events; outplacement; employee and management development; and other activities designed to strengthen organizations to meet changing requirements and individuals to enhance career opportunities.

PICCC, Inc. also provides fiscal and grant management services to non-profit entities and community partnerships.

Learn more at www.piccc.org.

About Actuated Medical, Inc.

Actuated Medical develops medical devices that integrate electronically controlled motion to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.  Their development process focuses on IP, regulatory, and reimbursement strategies to decrease commercialization risk and attract medical device technology acquisition partnerships.  Their devices solve unmet clinical needs in target markets e.g., GI, critical care and pediatrics.  Actuated Medical a certified women-owned business located in Bellefonte, PA and is ISO 13485:2003 certified.

Learn more at http://www.actuatedmedical.com.

