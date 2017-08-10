News By Tag
Actuated Medical, Inc. Host's Piccc's Blueprint For Success Campers
AMI's founder and CEO, Maureen Mulvihill, Ph.D., shared her experience with the students and took them on a tour of the facility.
One student said, "This is my first year and I really enjoyed the Actuated Medical tour. We got to use their medical instrument on a banana. I will always remember this camp because it opened my mind to a whole bunch of careers I didn't know about."
About PICCC
PICCC, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to meeting the employment and training needs of businesses and individuals throughout Central Pennsylvania. PICCC is a recognized leader in workforce development, business services and community initiatives that enhance the economic vitality and preparedness of counties throughout the region.
Services to businesses, non-profits, governmental and educational organizations include professional facilitation of meetings, training, retreats, focus groups, and events; outplacement;
PICCC, Inc. also provides fiscal and grant management services to non-profit entities and community partnerships.
Learn more at www.piccc.org.
About Actuated Medical, Inc.
Actuated Medical develops medical devices that integrate electronically controlled motion to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Their development process focuses on IP, regulatory, and reimbursement strategies to decrease commercialization risk and attract medical device technology acquisition partnerships. Their devices solve unmet clinical needs in target markets e.g., GI, critical care and pediatrics. Actuated Medical a certified women-owned business located in Bellefonte, PA and is ISO 13485:2003 certified.
Learn more at http://www.actuatedmedical.com.
Contact
Actuated Medical, Inc.
Maureen L. Mulvihill, Ph.D.
***@actuatedmedical.com
