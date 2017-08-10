Intelligence Services Group Provides Secure Mobile Communications with SaltDNA iSG and SaltDNA announces Further Secure File Attachments Now Available on SaltDesktop Platform MORGANVILLE, N.J. & LAKE MARY, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- iSG is excited to share this announcement from our partner, SaltDNA.



SaltDNA, a Cybersecurity 500 company and the leader in secure mobile communications for the enterprise, are delighted to now be offering further file attachment capabilities on the SaltDesktop application. Having previously been able to securely transfer PDF documents, the SaltDesktop app now offers the function of sending Word, Excel, Powerpoint and other file types with complete privacy.



SaltDNA's focus on the legal industry has driven this product update with companies such as Mishcon de Reya emphasizing the importance of secure file transfer during their legal cases. With an increase in hacks to company email and storage accounts, the importance of protecting enterprise assets has increased significantly in recent years. The ability to send secure file attachments within large group chats is ideal for legal firms and healthcare providers, who in recent times have come under increased pressure to improve the security of client and patient information.



"Working with some of the biggest enterprises in the world, SaltDNA understands the importance of sending secure file attachments along with secure messaging and calls," said John Bailie, Marketing Manager at SaltDNA. "Having the assurance of complete privacy over every aspect of company communications is key in today's society. This has been the major driver for our expanded file transfer capabilities. Whether sending documentation within a legal case or enterprise setting, recent leaks have once again highlighted the importance of secure communications for organizations. We are continuing to develop our platform in terms of the breadth of functionality as well as the depth of our security credentials."



"Our clients welcome this new capability and enhancement. Expanding the ability to manage risk in a mobile communications platform at an enterprise level is why we partnered with SaltDNA." - Bob Henderson, Founder | CEO Intelligence Services Group, LLC



Contact iSG at info@iservicesgrp.com or 833-623- 3092 to learn more.



Get your free SaltDNA trial at: www.iservicesgrp.com/ saltdnatrial



http://www.iservicesgrp.com



Contact

Bob Henderson

833-623-3092

bobh@iservicesgrp.com Bob Henderson833-623-3092 End -- iSG is excited to share this announcement from our partner, SaltDNA.SaltDNA, a Cybersecurity 500 company and the leader in secure mobile communications for the enterprise, are delighted to now be offering further file attachment capabilities on the SaltDesktop application. Having previously been able to securely transfer PDF documents, the SaltDesktop app now offers the function of sending Word, Excel, Powerpoint and other file types with complete privacy.SaltDNA's focus on the legal industry has driven this product update with companies such as Mishcon de Reya emphasizing the importance of secure file transfer during their legal cases. With an increase in hacks to company email and storage accounts, the importance of protecting enterprise assets has increased significantly in recent years. The ability to send secure file attachments within large group chats is ideal for legal firms and healthcare providers, who in recent times have come under increased pressure to improve the security of client and patient information.said John Bailie, Marketing Manager at SaltDNA.Contact iSG at info@iservicesgrp.com or 833-623-3092 to learn more.Get your free SaltDNA trial at: www.iservicesgrp.com/saltdnatrial Source : Intelligence Services Group, LLC Email : ***@iservicesgrp.com Tags : Mobile Encryption , Mobile Security , Cybersecurity Industry : Business , Finance , Health , Legal , Sports Location : Morganville - New Jersey - United States

Lake Mary - Florida - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Intelligence Services Group, LLC News iSG Expands into New Office in Florida

